The Indiana Hoosiers may not be the first program that comes to mind when people talk about college football in late July, but the betting slips say differently. The BetMGM Sportsbook currently has IU’s win total for 2022 at 4.5, the second most wagered college football team win total and the most frequently bet UNDER. It’s not just tickets coming in on the Hoosiers, as their UNDER has also seen the second most money put on any outcome.

