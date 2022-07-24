ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon, Microsoft, Apple: 10 tech company customer service numbers you are looking for

By Kim Komando
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
If the long wait times and hard-to-find numbers don’t make it clear enough, I’ll say it: Tech companies don’t want to talk to you.

Here’s a secret I bet you didn’t know. You can have Amazon call you if you have a problem with an order or anything else. Tap or click here for the secret spot on Amazon’s website.

You can use the chat function on a site, but scammers have made those hard to trust. Tap or click for red flags to spot a Facebook chatbot scam that steals login details.

When you need help, always find contact info on the company’s official website. Even that isn’t always easy. Luckily, I did the digging for you.

Stop Googling! Here are 10 numbers you might need

It’s very dangerous to Google search tech company phone numbers. Scammers work the system to get spoofed websites and phone numbers as the top search results via ads.

Tap or click to see a YouTube ad scam that almost fooled someone in my family.

Instead of waiting for a response to an online form, try calling. Know that the wait times may be long. (Keep reading for a smart way to see just how long.)

I also included links for those of you who would rather use a contact form or chat service.

Amazon: 888-280-4331; Go here for Amazon support.

Microsoft: 800-642-7676; Go here for Microsoft support.

Apple: 800-275-2273; Go here for Apple support.

Google: 650-253-0000; Go here for Google support.

Meta (Facebook and Instagram): 650-543-4800 (Heads up: It’s hard to get someone to answer); Go here for Facebook support. Go here for Instagram support.

Tesla: 888-518-3752; Go here for Tesla support.

Roku: 816-272-8106; Go here for Roku support.

Samsung: 800-726-7864; Go here for Samsung support.

PayPal: 888-221-1161; Go here for PayPal support.

Zoom: 888-799-9666; Go here for Zoom support.

Now, what if you need to contact a company not on this list? As I said, your best bet is to find a contact number on the company's official site. You can also try this trick.

PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY: 3 creepy lists that show everything Google knows about you

Find customer support and wait times

If you don’t want to deal with finding a number yourself, Get Human can help. Just type in a company's name to see contact information.

You can browse or search for the company numbers. Select the brand from the dropdown results, and you’ll go to a listing page with the details you need to get in touch.

A warning: The site is full of ads you should never click. Skip the buttons that claim to prompt a call or chat automatically. Grab a pen and paper and write down the number.

Luckily, it’s easy to tell which number is the one to use – the big blue one on the left side of the screen. You will even see the current wait time and the best time to call.

You're now armed with the info you need, no Google search is required. Speaking of which, here are seven things you should never search for on Google.

For more tech smarts, hit the link below to my latest podcast that’s perfect for walks, drives, and jobs around the house.

PODCAST PICK: Get free food, Twitter spam, Microsoft dangers

Listen for the secret to getting a year’s worth of free food deliveries. Microsoft Edge has a major problem you need to know about. Plus, slash your monthly costs with a fantastic insider streaming tip. I'll tell you how to find and record your favorite movies and shows for free. With inflation at record highs, you need all the help you can get.

Find my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

Comments / 0

