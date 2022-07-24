ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Leave Liberty State Park to the birds | Sheneman

By Drew Sheneman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey billionaires, how much is enough? Seriously, when will whatever hole you’re trying to fill with stuff be full? How many houses, boats and golf courses do you need to feel whole? Ballpark it for us so we know when our public lands are safe. Paul Fireman, a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in New Jersey

- Going out to eat is one of the most popular social events in today's society. Many outdoor dining options provide a unique dining experience while allowing guests to breathe fresh air. In the warmer months, many restaurants and eateries have a great selection of restaurants with outdoor seating. If you're looking for a nice place to dine outside, consider one of the many eateries in New Jersey. Here are some ideas for the best places to eat outdoors.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of the Holland Tunnel Connecting NYC and New Jersey

Seven years before construction of the Holland Tunnel commenced in 1920, the New York State Bridge and Tunnel Commission and the New Jersey Interstate Bridge and Tunnel Commission decided that constructing a tunnel was their only option to connect New Jersey to New York City. Building a bridge would not be possible feasible because New York’s elevation did not meet the 200-foot bridge height clearance for ships to use it. Using a twin-tube design created by Clifford Holland, the dual coalition named him the chief engineer of the tunnel. From here, he became the tunnel’s namesake. Today, commuters and weekend travelers are perhaps all too familiar with the Holland Tunnel. Yet they may not know its secrets. Here are the top 10 secrets of the Holland Tunnel!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
Beach Radio

This Is The Amazing Story Of The Absolute Tiniest Town In New Jersey

We take pride in our small town feel here in New Jersey, but this town, the smallest town in all of the Garden State, may have taken it too far. To put this into some type of perspective, you almost definitely had more people on line ahead of you at Wawa this morning when you picked up your coffee than this town lists as residents.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Why are Jersey City bus riders turning to Via? Ask NJ Transit chief Thursday at forum

When Via was established in Jersey City two years ago, it was considered at least a partial solution to the city’s transit deserts. Whether it’s the southernmost or westernmost sections of the city, plenty of neighborhoods have sparse access to buses and trains, let alone the ferries on the waterfront. Via’s popularity has swelled as residents have taken advantage of the $2 shuttle-like service that picks up and drops off the user at or near exactly where they want to go.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Fireman
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s 9 most romantic getaways

A couple took to Reddit to ask for suggestions on where to find a romantic getaway in New Jersey. The woman explained that they've been married for 13 years and have two little kids and just needed a get away from Sunday to Monday evening. That's generally a good time to get in a quick trip. Traffic going there won't be too bad on an early Sunday. Most of the big crowds thin out on Sunday evenings and Mondays can be pretty quiet.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Titleist
NJ.com

Environmentalists prepare to fight Jaindl warehouses on Delaware River ahead of N.J. DEP hearing

Environmental groups are soliciting help as they prepare to fight a proposed warehouse development along the Delaware River. For three years, Jaindl Land Co. has pitched the controversial project, called the 519 Commerce Center, in Warren County’s White Township. Two warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet are proposed on 580 acres on Foul Rift Road between Route 519 and the river.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

A great brunch spot with 3 locations in New Jersey (Opinion)

If you’re looking for an awesome spot to get brunch, consider visiting Toast with locations in Montclair, Red Bank, and Asbury Park. This weekend I was craving a good breakfast so I decided to visit the Montclair location. I hadn’t been to Toast before, but I had heard great things. This included many people raving about their red velvet pancakes and the carrot cake pancakes. I’m not a red velvet or carrot cake girl but I loved the uniqueness of such dishes. Many say the pancakes are super fluffy, too.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Inside N.J.’s Filipino foodie paradise, where a city sizzles with authentic eats

When Imelda Ruga left her native Philippines in 2004 to visit family in New Jersey, she only expected to stay for a few months. She’s been here ever since. Like thousands of Filipino immigrants, Ruga found a home away from home in Jersey City, specifically its Little Manila neighborhood — a vibrant enclave of Southeast Asian culture comprising more than 16,000 Filipinos, New Jersey’s second-highest such population (after Bergenfield).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
parsippanyfocus.com

Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine: Morris County’s Most Admired Authentic Chinese Cuisine

MORRIS COUNTY — As usual, my hungry foodie group and I were in search mode for our next visit to one of the area’s great arrays of ethnic eateries. The consensus led us to the highly rated and well respected, Bill & Harry Chinese Cuisine in East Hanover. This small, unassuming, storefront, with a simple sign, is situated right on Route 10 East in one of those small highway strip malls which are scattered throughout New Jersey, right next to McDonald’s. I suggest you stay alert, or you might drive right by it without even noticing, and that would be a shame because you would be missing out on some of the best ethnic Chinese food in Morris County, if not in all of New Jersey.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
njmom.com

28 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

It may be mid-summer, but there are no signs of a summer lull with a bunch of family-friendly things to do this weekend. Catch a sneak peek of the new original Apple TV+ series Amber Brown Screening at Garden State Plaza in Paramus, soar up into the clouds at the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Whitehouse Station, see all the cuteness at the 89th Annual Baby Parade in Cape May, or encounter a life-size T-Rex at Jurassic Quest in Edison. And if you want more summer fun, don’t miss free things to do in July. (feature photo taken at The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning)
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
202K+
Followers
115K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy