NEW LONDON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of a reported theft of services incident in New London Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on July 24, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to the 300 block of Shere Drive for a possible theft of services. The victim, a 43-year-old male, communicated to Troopers that he paid $100,000 for a home improvement project that should have been completed in March 2022. The contractor has been accused of not returning to the job since May 2022. The investigation is ongoing.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO