ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Republic Services starts reimbursing Chula Vista over costs related to garbage strike

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw9XU_0gqzbag100
Republic Services, whose trash haulers went on strike earlier this year, is reimbursing the city of Chula Vista and its residents and businesses. (Republic Services )

Republic Services has started reimbursing Chula Vista for costs the city incurred during a month-long strike, city officials said last week.

The trash hauler has paid the city $16,600 for direct third-party costs, City Attorney Glen Googins said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Republic Services and the city reached a settlement on June 13, six months after sanitation workers went on strike in December to protest stalled contract negotiations.

After multiple City Council closed session meetings, the first public announcement about the agreement happened during a June 14 council meeting where City Manager Maria Kachadoorian provided brief details of the contract.

Chula Vista spent about $107,000 on equipment and to have its own staff and third parties, such as the nonprofits Alpha Project and McAlister Institute, pick up trash because of the work stoppage, according to a reimbursement invoice. Under the settlement, Republic was expected to pay the city $16,600 for direct third-party costs. The waste hauler is also obligated to provide the city with no less than $90,000 in services, such as the collection of waste at various types of city properties, projects or events and studies to determine how to reduce waste at city properties.

Googins said the waste hauler has also started providing services that “would be offset against that ($90,000) credit that we have.” Last week, the company helped the city with a homeless encampment cleanup project and next week are expected to undertake an effort to remove tires from the Otay Valley river bottom.

Chula Vista is still evaluating $1 million in customer credits Republic said it had completed, Googins added. A July 12 memo the company sent to the city showed that $806,000 went to residential customers, $227,000 to commercial and $1,600 to industrial. Customers are only receiving a 46 percent rebate, according to the agreement.

The city attorney also publicly responded to a letter his office received from an attorney on behalf of resident Russ Hall, alleging the city violated disclosure laws by incorrectly “reporting out” the settlement.

“Based on the actions that the City Council did take and the research that we conducted on the allegations made, my office has concluded that no Brown Act violation has occurred and that no further action on this matter was necessary,” said Googins.

At the meeting, attorney John Moot spoke on behalf of Hall. He said the resident is calling on the council to hire an outside firm to independently audit the city’s handling of the settlement.

Council members have stated they understand the community’s frustration over not receiving full credit rebates. A majority have said they believe the settlement was a better option than pursuing a lawsuit against Republic Services due to its franchise agreement.

The City Council in March voted 3-1 in a closed session meeting where they delegated authority to Kachadoorian to reach a settlement with the terms the council agreed on in closed session. Galvez voted “no” and Padilla was absent. Last week, Padilla said he would have also voted in opposition.

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

Democrat-led San Diego City Council to propose new tax to fund trash services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. On Monday afternoon, San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Services#Chula Vista#City Council#Reimbursement#Rebates#Alpha Project#Mcalister Institute
CBS 8

San Diego addresses neighbors concerns over dangerous traffic circle

SAN DIEGO — Adding crosswalk and yield signs, City of San Diego trucks were shown at Streamview and Gayle in Oak Park in the last week. “They came and they measured the lift here, the engineers came out, and they replaced an added some white lines here, and now they have added 23 more confusing signs,” said Oak Park resident of 30 years April Mahoney.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Voters will decide if San Diego's free trash pickup stays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The fate of San Diego's free trash pickup is going to be decided by voters this November. On Monday, councilmembers decided to move forward with the new measure with a 7-2 vote. There were dozens of public comments that supported this, saying that it will be better for the City, workers, and the environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Former El Norte residents face homelessness, housing insecurity

ESCONDIDO — Some of the former residents of an El Norte property face homelessness and housing insecurity after being evicted from the premises earlier this month. Several residents who lived in a house and a few trailers on a property at 2130 W. El Norte Parkway in Escondido were ordered to move out in the early morning hours of July 6.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Bring Your Own Food Container? San Diego Moves Ahead with Styrofoam Ban

You might need to bring your own container or brown bag for your next take-out order from your local eatery. The city of San Diego is one step closer to implementing a ban on the use of polystyrene foam products and single-use plastics following the completion of an environmental impact report. Officially referred to as the Polystyrene Foam and Single Use Plastics Ordinance, it is designed to reduce the number of plastics entering San Diego’s environment and waterways.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Valley Center Fire needs community volunteers

Interested in how Valley Center Fire works “behind the scenes”? I want to share with you a little bit about a part of our job that doesn’t usually make the news and also tell you a story about how folks in the community are giving back by helping us out. And of course, this is a story in which you could play a part, if you are interested in helping us out!
VALLEY CENTER, CA
KPBS

Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

San Marcos Unified begins multiyear TK expansion process this fall

SAN MARCOS — New state eligibility requirements will allow more children this fall to enter transitional kindergarten in the San Marcos Unified School District, which plans to steadily increase eligibility over the next three years to achieve the state’s goal of universal early education. While the district’s transitional...
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Cajon Valley school buses deliver students — and power

A small school district in East County is pioneering a project that could become a big deal for the electric grid when demand for power climbs. It all centers on a $95 million grant that paid for several fully electric school buses for the Cajon Valley Union School District and the infrastructure to operate them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
76K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy