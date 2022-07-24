ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington councilors hope to revive effort to allow legal residents to vote in city elections

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwmv6_0gqzZGDL00
Burlington city councilors are trying again to create a charter change allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

After two failed attempts in 2015 and 2020, a group of Burlington city councilors are again pushing to expand voting rights to include legal residents of the city who aren’t citizens.

The council’s charter change committee discussed the long-contemplated initiative when it met Thursday.

“There’s a general sense that the decisions we make as a city impact all of our residents equally regardless of whether you’re a United States citizen or not,” Ben Traverse, a Democratic city councilor and member of the charter change committee, said in an interview Friday.

“I think more of our residents should have a say in the future of our city,” Traverse said, explaining his support for allowing noncitizen legal residents of Burlington to vote in local elections. (They would still be barred from participating in state and federal elections.)

Councilors previously proposed the measure in 2015, but Burlington voters rejected it at the polls. Another attempt in 2020 met with even less success. After initially voting to put the question to residents again, the council backtracked, sending it back to the charter change committee.

That committee has gone back to the drawing board and is now working to reexamine the issue and voters’ concerns. According to Traverse, the idea of pushing for voting rights for Burlington’s non-citizen legal residents has been at the forefront of the committee's priorities for some months.

Traverse said the committee has already drafted the language of the proposed charter change. This time around, it’s focusing on addressing community concerns and building support among the city’s residents.

“We want to spend the next few months engaging the public and engaging the community,” Traverse said, including making sure everyone who has questions or concerns gets them answered.

Before bringing the issue to the full council, the committee is pushing forward with community engagement. It is working with the city’s Community and Economic Development Office and its Trusted Community Voices program, which seeks to improve community engagement with a focus on immigrant and refugee communities. Traverse said they have identified the next steps as developing a list of frequently asked questions and their answers, creating videos that inform marginalized communities and encourage voter participation and “providing translations where necessary.”

Traverse said he thinks the 2015 effort failed due to lack of public involvement and transparency in the process.

The committee aims to get the initiative on the ballot for Town Meeting Day in March. Traverse says the committee is not aiming for the November election because these things take time to do correctly, and educating the public is the priority right now. This go-round, the committee is approaching the initiative more methodically, he said, especially as tensions rise in the country and voting rights are under attack.

Similar initiatives have passed in Montpelier and Winooski, but not without obstacles. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bills after the Legislature passed them. Lawmakers then voted to override Scott’s vetoes with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate.

Now, Montpelier and Winooski, the state capital and the state’s most diverse city, respectively, are facing lawsuits filed by the Republican National Committee and the Vermont Republican Party, arguing that the cities are violating the state constitution by allowing noncitizens to vote.

“I give a lot of credit to Montpelier and Winooski for really taking a leap of faith on this and forging a way,” Traverse said.

Even if Burlington voters pass the measure, it likely would face similar challenges down the road.

“The reality here is that, regardless of whether we pass it or not in November or in March as a charter change, it has to go to the Legislature for approval,” Traverse said. “Any charter change we pass would not go into effect until after, hopefully, the Legislature signs off on it, and the governor enacts it.”

2022 Election Briefs

  • VTDigger launches printable, multilingual primary voting resources (July 20, 11:24 am)
  • Elizabeth Warren, who backed Gray’s LG bid in 2020, endorses Balint for Vermont’s House seat (July 19, 7:03 pm)
  • Marcelle Leahy endorses Gray’s congressional bid (July 18, 5:31 pm)

Missing out on the latest scoop? Sign up for Final Reading for a rundown on the day's news in the Legislature.

Comments / 6

Out with Progressives!
3d ago

Of course the progressives want the non-citizens to vote because that population will vote to continue the Progressive Legacy of Lunacy in Burlington, so it’s a win-win situation for both the Progs and the non- citizens, and a lose-lose for everyone else! Think, people!!!

Reply
6
Audrey Brown
3d ago

Voting is a perk of being a citizen. Work toward becoming a legal citizen and vote!

Reply
5
mn
3d ago

Like the city council hasn't done enough damage!

Reply
9
Related
VTDigger

Rob Roper: Climate Council has a carbon tax-plus agenda for Vermont￼

This commentary is by Rob Roper of Stowe, who is on the board of directors for the Ethan Allen Institute. As gasoline prices hover around record highs — putting tremendous pressure on family budgets, stressing businesses, and making life generally more expensive — the Vermont Climate Council is coming up with a plan to make the problem worse. Much worse.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Stowe schools get final green light to strike out on their own

State officials have given final approval to a bid to create an independent public school district in Stowe, a pivotal step in a yearslong campaign to pull the town’s schools out of the district it shares with two of its neighbors. The Vermont Board of Education voted unanimously last...
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont schools facing major staffing shortages

Schools across Vermont are facing major shortages, and as the summer is slowly coming to an end, the Vermont Principals Association says there are about 1,000 open jobs. The first day of school is about a month away, but South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke is still busy hiring staff members. “I think the most pronounced difference with this year and years prior has been the number of applications that we have received for open positions,” said Burke.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
City
Winooski, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
mountaintimes.info

Displaced Ukrainians arrive in Vermont, Rutland

Ukrainians fleeing war started arriving in Vermont last month. Two Ukrainian families are currently in Rutland county and about 20 people have arrived in the state so far through the Uniting for Ukraine program, according to Amila Merdzanovic, the director at U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Vermont. A total of about 75 people are expected to arrive in the state, though it’s unclear when, Merdzanovic said.
WCAX

Boil-water order for some of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh City. Public works reports a water main break has caused issues on Caitlin Road and Maine Road. This advisory applies to 1-16 Caitlin Road, and 25-47 Maine Road. The city says the boil-water order will remain...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
mynbc5.com

Vermont organization calls for reform after Monday's murder-suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington community is still feeling the impact of Monday's murder-suicide in downtown Burlington. Many remember Kayla Noonan as a thoughtful person who always wore her heart on her sleeve. Some of Noonan's coworkers at Burlington's Chase Bank spoke about her. "She loved roller skating, traveling,...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Police cite Vermont cabinet secretary after parking lot dispute

John Quinn, Vermont’s secretary of digital services, was cited with a misdemeanor after police said he blocked in another driver who parked in Quinn’s reserved space. The other driver, accused of repeatedly ramming Quinn’s pickup while trying to exit, was cited with a felony. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police cite Vermont cabinet secretary after parking lot dispute.
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Agency of Transportation to host celebratory event for new Amtrak Ethan Allen service Friday

Amtrak waits patiently at Union Station in Burlington during a training run in June. VermontBiz photo. Burlington, Vergennes, and Middlebury Events July 29. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) will host a celebration on July 29 to mark the start of the expanded Amtrak Ethan Allen Express passenger rail service in Burlington, Ferrisburgh-Vergennes, and Middlebury.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Elections#Voting Rights#Election Local#Legislature#Lawsuits#Democratic#Rrb Councilors
VTDigger

Self-advocate Hasan Ko honored with national award

July 22, 2022. Vermont self-advocate Hasan Ko of Winooski has been named the 2022 recipient of the April Dunn Start Your Journey Award by the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities. Ko received his award at a Washington DC conference last week. The Award recognizes an up-and-coming advocate who...
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

Morgan and Morgan opens Vermont office

[Burlington, VT] - Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced that the firm has opened its first Vermont office, in Burlington. Attorney James P. McNamara will manage the office and litigate all types of personal injury cases, with a focus on automobile crash and premises liability cases.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCVB

Middlebury, Vermont is more than just a college town

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Swift House Inn in Middlebury Vermont changed ownership in 2020 but unchanged is its fine dining, world class wine selection, and hospitality in the heart of the small college town. The UVM Morgan Horse Farm represents the oldest continuous horse breeding program in the U.S. The...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
mymalonetelegram.com

Franklin County honors longtime employees

MALONE — The Franklin County Legislature adopted a resolution during its regular meeting Thursday morning at the Malone courthouse honoring six workers for longevity in their positions. Ricky Provost, director of emergency services who will retire at the end of 2022 after 20 years of service, was presented with...
VTDigger

LandAir trucking company files for bankruptcy

LandAir, a trucking company with Vermont facilities in Windsor and Williston, has filed for bankruptcy, according to court documents. The company, whose legal name is North East Freightways and which is headquartered in North Easton, Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — which means the company will be liquidated — in federal Bankruptcy Court in Massachusetts July 14.
WILLISTON, VT
wamc.org

Initial information on Burlington shooting released by police

Burlington, Vermont Police are investigating the city’s most violent and deadly shooting incident so far this year. In the early morning hours Monday Burlington Police dispatchers received calls that there were numerous gunshots at an apartment on North Winooski Avenue. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says 27-year-old Mikal Dixon, the alleged shooter from New Hampshire, and 22-year-old Kayla Noonan of New Jersey died. Noonan was a current UVM student and the college says Dixon was formerly enrolled.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New bag policy in place for this year's Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX, Vt. — Attendees at the Champlain Valley Fair will have to contend with a new bag policy as organizers look to strengthen security around this year's event. The Champlain Valley Fair issued its new bag policy on Tuesday. The organization is encouraging attendees to use clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12 inches-by-12 inches-by-12 inches.
CHAMPLAIN, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy