Bay County, FL

Glenn: Thanks for the memories! Readers remember Bay County of old | Opinion

By Ray Glenn, The News Herald
 3 days ago
About a month ago, while admiring the rebirth of Bay County after Hurricane Michael, I became awash in the memories of the sleepy paradise my family first saw in the late 1960s: wide-open beaches with no high-rise condos, no 23rd Street and a classic downtown.

In my June 26 column, I reminisced about the Isle of View drive-in theater, Castle Dracula Wax Museum, Jr. Food Stores, Miracle Strip and Petticoat Junction amusement parks, Silver Circle Skating Rink, Zip’s Ice Cream, Loco’s Bar & Grill, House of Chan, The Hangout, the observation deck at the previous Bay County airport and a once-thriving Panama City Mall.

Many readers were thankful for the trip back in time, and gracious enough to tell me of their childhood memories. In today's column, I am highlighting responses from Larry Kinsey, Chris Watkins, Cynthia Hazard, Chip Brigman, Jane P. Leach and Stewart M. Crane. We’ll reminisce through their eyes.

Thank you, readers, for the memories!

Larry Kinsey

“Seeing your article … brought back a flood of memories from childhood in Bay County. Having recently retired, going through a lot of old boxes of memorabilia had already started that train to running and your article gave it a turbo boost,” Larry Kinsey of Lynn Haven wrote. “Thanks so much for being another kickstart to all of these wonderful memories!”

Kinsey added a long list of his favorites from back in the day that “popped to mind.”

His list included such former Panama City Beach icons as Jungle Land (later Alvin's Magic Mountain Mall), Top O’ The Strip Observation Tower, Snake-A-Torium, the Sui-Slide and Tombstone Territory.

Moving to Downtown Panama City, Kinsey remembers McCrory’s, JC Penny, Sears, Murphy’s, then later the “Mini Mall” on Grace Avenue with the Cheese Barn and the Greenhouse Restaurant.

Kinsey said this about Tommy Oliver Stadium: “New one is beautiful, but the old one is where the memories live.”

Chris Watkins

“I really enjoyed reading and reminiscing about your article of my days coming from the Silver Circle East in Callaway/Parker to compete at the Silver Circle West for a shoot-out on who was the fastest and best Boogie Shuffle teams,” wrote Chris Watkins. “I want to toss out the best steak and seafood restaurant on the east side of the bridge. Rustler’s Reef ... locals waited hours to get oysters, steak, fish or even chicken. We need a new Rustler’s Reef.

“We can … all get on board for another East and West skating rink rival! The Sterrets were great people. I worked at East for many years for Ron. Long live his legacy at Silver Circle East!”

Cynthia Hazard

“I enjoyed your trip down memory lane,” wrote Cynthia Hazard of Panama City. “Nothing quite like them these days.”

Hazard listed six restaurants among her seven favorite Bay County things she misses: Joby’s, Seven Seas, Allen’s, Blue Dolphin, the Four Winds and Chuckie Cheese.

“We also fondly remember Johnson's Carpet Golf on U.S. 98,” Hazard wrote.

Chip Brigman

Food also was on the mind of Chip Brigman of Youngstown, who misses blueberry muffins with butter from O’Malley’s Drive Thru at 23rd Street and State 390.

“Picked those muffins up as we carpooled to work,” Brigman wrote. “The smell and taste of the fresh blueberries were great. The smell of blueberry muffins today takes me back to a happy and good time with great memories. Another place missed is The Captain’s Table when it was on Panama City Beach. Parents would take me there when we didn’t go the Elks Lodge downtown by the old library.”

Brigman also remembers when the Vegas-style show band Clutch would rock the Breakers: “Only got to see them once, but it sure was entertaining.”

Jane P. Leach

“I, too, miss the original House of Chan as well as the Seven Seas Restaurant, where I first tasted pastitsio and it became a favorite food,” Jane P. Leach of Lynn Haven wrote. “I miss the Harbor House Restaurant and the best squash casserole this side of anywhere. …

“I miss the many seafood ‘joints’ that sprinkled the towns. Thanks for the memories.”

Leach also said she misses driving down U.S. 98 and seeing only the Gulf of Mexico and wayside parks.

Stewart M. Crane

“The first time I went to Panama City Beach was in April 1981, with my wife’s family,” wrote Steward M. Crane of Loudon, Tennessee. “Her family had been going to PCB for years and always stayed at the Driftwood Lodge on Front Beach Road near the pier, before the days of gigantic condo towers. We ate at Allen’s Seafood Restaurant on 23rd Street. I have yet to eat better seafood.”

Ray Glenn is the content coach and engagement editor at the Panama City News Herald. You can reach him at RGlenn@gannett.com.

Email your letters to the editor to pcnhletters@pcnh.com. They must be 275 words or less and be your original opinion. Do not submit forwarded or third-party letters. Letters may be edited for clarity. Include your name, address and phone number for verification. Guest column proposals should be sent to rglenn@pcnh.com.

