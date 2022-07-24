ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Police search for alleged deadly shooting suspect who jumped on moving car

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIyNV_0gqzYht300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in identifying the suspect in a July 8 deadly shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station parking lo t .

According to Columbus police, at about 1:23 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Kemyre Abraham, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside his vehicle along the curb on Stelzer Road.

Abraham was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Remembering boy, 15, shot and killed in west Columbus

In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, Abraham was seen leaving a Speedway store when he was approached by the alleged male suspect.

After an interaction between the two, Abraham got in his car to drive away when the unknown man tried to open the passenger door before jumping on top of the car as it was moving.

The male suspect fired multiple shots while on top of the car, hitting Abraham in the upper body. The suspect ran on foot afterwards.

You can see the surveillance video in the player below.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org . All tips are anonymous.

john west
3d ago

man those camera are low quality lighting not that good either. smh

