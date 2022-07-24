Minors: James Wood homers for Storm; Wil Myers continues El Paso rehab

James Wood homered for the second time in three games in low Single-A Lake Elsinore’s 13-10 loss at Inland Empire on Saturday.

The 19-year-old outfielder, recently cracking MLB.com’s top-100 at No. 90, is up to eight home runs in his first 43 games with the Storm, a stint interrupted by a wrist injury.

Wood is hitting .327/.449/.571 with 37 RBIs 14 steals and nearly as many walks (34) as strikeouts (36).

Wood, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, the homer and two runs scored, was the Padres’ second-round pick last year out of IMG Academy.

Shortstop Charlis Aquino (.623 OPS) drove in two runs on his second homer and first baseman Carlos Luis (.820 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits and a walk.

Third baseman Marcos Castanon (.889 OPS) and right fielder Albert Fabian (.848 OPS) both had two hits, with Fabian driving in three runs.

Left-hander Alexuan Vega (1-1, 9.41 ERA) allowed five runs without recording an out in relief.

Right-hander Duncan Snider (1.72) struck out seven over five innings of three-run ball in the start.

The Storm are 52-37.

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (52-40)

Reno 7, Chihuahuas 6: DH Wil Myers (.444 OPS) went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in his second game with El Paso. CF Jose Azocar (.666 OPS) went 4-for-5 with his first homer and two RBIs and RF Luis Liberato (.856 OPS) went 2-for-4 with his 13 th homer. 2B Eguy Rosario (.871 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. LHP Jose Castillo (3-1, 2.25) allowed two runs in one-third of an inning in blowing the save. RHP Matt Waldron (8.74) allowed three runs – two earned – in three innings in the start.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (47-40)

Missions 7, Corpus Christi 4: RHP Angel Felipe (3.00) saved his 11 th game with a scoreless ninth. LHP Ben Krauth (6.97) struck out five and allowed a run in four innings in the start. C Chandler Seagle (.615 OPS) hit his third homer and DH Webster Rivas (.876 OPS) drove in two runs on three hits. SS Connor Hollis (.868 OPS) and CF Thomas Milone (.739 OPS) both had two hits.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (37-52)

TinCaps 7, Dayton 3: RHP Ryan Bergert (2-6, 6.01) struck out seven and allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings in the win. 3B Lucas Dunn (.702 OPS) drove in two runs on his fourth homer and DH Brandon Valenzuela (.680 OPS) drove in three runs on two hits. LF Corey Rosier (.750 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (15-18)

Padres 14, Mariners 4: SS Jackson Merrill (1.800 OPS) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and RF Joshua Mears (.935 OPS) went 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. C Carlos Rodriguez (.785 OPS) drove in five runs on three hits, including two doubles. 2B Victor Acosta (.749 OPS) went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. 1B Josttin Diaz (.730 OPS) went 2-for-5 with a triple and a run scored. RHP Levi Thomas (0.00) struck out four over three shutout innings in the start.

ROOKIE DSL PADRES (22-14)

Blue Jays 6, Padres 4: DH Oliver Carrillo (1.456 OPS) drove in three runs on his fifth homer. 2B Alain Camou (.845 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. RHP Josmar Acevedo (1-2, 4.74) allowed four runs – two earned – in 1 2/3 innings in the start.

ORGANIZATIONAL LEADERS

(Through Friday; min. 232 plate appearances, 68 innings pitched)

Batting average: .335 – OF Taylor Kohlwey (AAA)

.335 – OF Taylor Kohlwey (AAA) On-base percentage: .467 – OF Esteury Ruiz (AA/AAA)

.467 – OF Esteury Ruiz (AA/AAA) Slugging percentage: .624 – OF Brent Rooker (AAA)

.624 – OF Brent Rooker (AAA) Homers: 18 – Rooker

18 – Rooker RBIs: 58 – 1B Carlos Luis (A)

58 – 1B Carlos Luis (A) Steals: 60 – Ruiz

60 – Ruiz Wins: 7 – LHP Tom Cosgrove (AA/AAA)

7 – LHP Tom Cosgrove (AA/AAA) ERA: 3.95 – LHP Noel Vela (A+)

3.95 – LHP Noel Vela (A+) WHIP: 1.22 – LHP Robert Gasser (A+)

1.22 – LHP Robert Gasser (A+) Saves: 10 – RHP Angel Felipe (AA)

10 – RHP Angel Felipe (AA) Strikeouts: 109 – Gasser

109 – Gasser SO/W: 6.38 – RHP Thomas Eshelman (AA / AAA)





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .