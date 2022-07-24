ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

Chamber Highlights Apple Country Home and Gift

etvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Country Home and Gift was honored as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of July. Business owner and operator Kari Richardson accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Richardson opened Apple...

etvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etvnews.com

Helper’s Meticulous Lawns Highlighted for July

As summer approaches its end and the new school year draws nearer, officials of Helper City gathered once more to award the July Yard of the Month and the Most Improved Yard. The yard of the month recognition was given to Denise, Tony and Dallen Collins, while the most improved yard award went to Jeremy and Brittany Cunningham.
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

Carbon County Royalty Gives Yearly Recap

The Miss Carbon County Royalty members visited the commissioners on Wednesday evening to present their yearly recap. Carbon County’s Mini Miss began by stating that she enjoyed the service projects and helping with the ribbon cuttings. Each member of royalty took time to address the commissioners, with many of...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Wellington Celebrates Pioneer Days Once Again

The annual Wellington City Pioneer Days celebration was brought back to the city’s Main Street and park on Saturday for the community’s delight. Beginning with the parade at 10 a.m., Main Street was lined with locals, community members and more to cheer on veterans, city officials, businesses, organizations and individuals as they made their way down the street in festive fashion.
etvnews.com

Orangeville Pioneer Day Celebration a Traditional Favorite

Traditions run strong in Orangeville when the community celebrates Pioneer Day. The 2022 celebration began on Thursday, July 21 with a trap shoot followed by a kids’ bike parade on Friday. The ever-popular Humphries’ Lamb Fry served large crowds while entertainment was provided by former American Idol contestant Jocelyn...
ORANGEVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
County
Carbon County, UT
Carbon County, UT
Government
Price, UT
Government
etvnews.com

Helper Fire Named Super Service Recipients

Shanny Wilson, Carbon County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director, presented the July Tourism Super Service Award during Wednesday’s commission meeting. Wilson said that she was honored that Helper Fire Chief Matt Montoya and his crew were chosen for the month. The nomination read that the crew and the chief volunteer for the job and the nominee cannot say how proud they are that they show up each day, and many times, in the middle of the night.
HELPER, UT
etvnews.com

A “Dam” Party

On Thursday evening, Green River citizen Tonya Bigelow invited the community to come together in “celebration of our dam and water! Even amidst the drought across our state, we still have access to water for our crops and homes.”. The “Dam” Party included a potluck dinner, with burgers provided...
GREEN RIVER, UT
etvnews.com

Wedding | Misty Bingham to Taylor Manzanares

Marik is excited to announce the marriage of his parents, Misty Bingham, daughter of Angie & the late Dana Nielson, and Clyde Bingham, to Taylor Manzanares, son of Lisa & Jon Palecki, and Isaac Manzanares. The wedding will be held July 30, 2022 at the Carbon County Event Center in Price, Utah.
PRICE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF ADVERSE EFFECT

UDOT Project Number: F-0006(237)227 – US-6; Crandall Canyon Culvert Emergency Repair, Carbon County, Utah. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is proposing to use federal funds to conduct emergency repairs to the Crandall Canyon culvert and drainage channel on US-6 at milepost 226.6. The project will consist of design and construction components involving the removal and replacement of existing culverts, and the reshaping and realignment of existing channel banks.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Scott C. Killian

Scott C. Killian passed away July 17, 2022 in an airplane crash in Napa County, California. Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah July 21,1960 to Mary Jean and Clark Killian. He grew up in Price, Utah with his four younger siblings: Bruce Killian, Peggy Rasmussen, Garth Killian and Cathy Livingston.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
etvnews.com

Large Crowd Welcomes the 23rd Army Band

Price City’s Culture Connection played host to the 23rd Army Band on Thursday evening at the Peace Garden. Beginning at 7 p.m., the National Guard band took to the stage and performed a mixture of several genres, including American classics, rock and jazz. The band’s mission is to provide...
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Senior Music Group Performs Patriotic Classics

Carbon County’s Senior Citizen Center was entertained by the ukulele and silver strings group on Thursday afternoon. The group performed several patriotic classics in celebration of July and entertained the crowd right before lunch was served. The ukulele and silver string group practices several times throughout the week and...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Facebook
etvnews.com

Emery County Community Theater Invites All to “Peter Pan”

The Emery County Community Theater has been hard at work preparing for its next production, the timeless musical “Peter Pan,” based on the classic book by Sir James M. Barrie. This version of the beloved story goes all the way back to 1954 when it opened with Mary Martin as Peter Pan.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Body of Brian Hayes of Grantsville found in community search

A Grantsville man was found dead in local mountains last week after a search with support from local law enforcement and community members. The search for 46-year-old Brian Hayes of Grantsville came to an end last Wednesday afternoon. Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW Hayes’ body was found in the Silver Meadow area near Wolf Creek Campground. Rigby said no foul play is suspected but didn’t release further information about the circumstances of his death.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
etvnews.com

Amber Lynn Ceal Hunsaker-Behling

Amber Lynn Ceal Hunsaker-Behling passed away suddenly at 36 years old on July 24, 2022 in a 4-wheeler accident. She was born in Price, Utah on November 12, 1986. Amber was the daughter of Bill Ceal and Shelley Kerrick. Amber loved her family, especially her boys, of whom she was...
PRICE, UT
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In Utah

Utah is one of the most unique places, both geographically and culturally. With beautiful snow-capped mountains, pristine reflective lakes, and rocky canyons, Utah's natural beauty is only rivaled by its unique ties to the Mormon Church. Like any US State, the major cities may be the first locations tourists want to explore, but the small towns may give one a better sense of place. Check out these beautiful, charming small towns in Utah that will simply take your breath away.
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Tooele; Utah; Wasatch; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Wasatch County in northern Utah Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Southwestern Morgan County in northern Utah Southwestern Summit County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 525 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to near Cedar Fort, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi and Draper. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy