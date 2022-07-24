Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to year in prison

A Racine man allegedly fired two shots into the driver’s side truck door of a parked SUV for seemingly no reason and now could spend almost 20 years behind bars. Ramon Lascarez-Antonio, 25, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and marijuana possession plus one misdemeanor count each of obstruction and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 18 years in prison or $56,000 in fines.

