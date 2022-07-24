Man charged after allegedly throwing shoe at woman on Constitution Beach

Tyler Grace, 40, was later found to be a level-3 sex offender who had failed to register, according to police.

A homeless man was charged with assault after allegedly throwing a sneaker at a woman’s face on Constitution Beach in East Boston.

Tyler Grace, 40, was arraigned Friday on four charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and failure to register as a sex offender, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The incident happened Thursday around 5:40 p.m., when Grace got into an argument with two women at the beach. He allegedly kicked sand on their belongings and ordered them to leave the beach when the victim, a bystander, stepped in and told him to stop.

That’s when Grace allegedly threw “his sneaker at her, hitting her in the facial and neck area,” and then left the area, the DA’s office said.

The victim called the police, who found Grace nearby, his breath allegedly having an odor of alcohol, according to the statement.

Grace met the victim’s description of wearing brown pants, a white shirt, a brown hat, and carrying a liquor bottle, the DA’s office said. The woman positively identified Grace as the attacker, according to police.

Upon booking, police discovered that Grace was a level-3 sex offender out of Winthrop who had failed to register, according to the statement.

According to a Boston Globe report, Grace was released on personal recognizance and ordered to remain in the state, wear a GPS tracking device, avoid alcohol, submit to regular alcohol testing, stay away from public parks and beaches, as well as his alleged victims. He must also register as a sex offender.