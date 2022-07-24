ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzzzz-o-Meter: Zac Efron’s Go-To Energy Drink, Travis Barker’s Fave Vegan Spot and More Hollywood Is Buzzing About

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago
Summer is in full swing in Hollywood! If you’re looking for a new zen-inducing drink or want to add a vegetarian eatery to your list of go-to spots after the beach, Us Weekly has you covered.

Find out what celebrities like Zac Efron and Travis Barker are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos below. Spoiler alert: Both men enjoy the chiller side of life!

The Baywatch actor is a big fan of Gym Weed’s vitamin-packed drinks, while the Blink-182 drummer enjoys a night out in one of Las Vegas’ newest hot spots, Crossroads Kitchen, which is also vegan.

While some stars are focused on refueling their bodies, others are gearing up for any holiday that comes their way with the help of Ready Festive’s decoration subscriptions. Other celebs, including Scott Disick, can’t help but indulge in the latest and greatest clothing gears — especially when it comes to Dirty Weekend’s California casual apparel.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week:

Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Comments on Travis Scott’s Photo With Pregnant Emoji, Leaving Fans Questioning If Baby No. 3 Is Coming

Expecting baby no. 3? Kylie Jenner’s recent comment on her beau Travis Scott’s photo left fans wondering if another Kar-Jenner pregnancy announcement was on the horizon. The Kardashians star, 24, complimented her longtime boyfriend, 31, on Sunday, July 24 after he shared a photo of himself via Instagram in New York City. “Got there in […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

