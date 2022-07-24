Letters to the editor | Sunday, July 24, 2022: Trading tax support for urban limit

OPINION AND COMMENTARY

Trading tax support for urban limit

Local representation requires compromise. We want things done and we want them done yesterday.

Transportation, safety, taxes, homelessness — on and on go the problems. “I want” cannot continue to be “You pay!” If I want, and you want, you and I must pay. If my city needs more support, and can show the need, I will support it, because I want and expect that any new tax will be used to pay for the things we need.

Compromise is needed to help improve land use and transportation. I want our best farmlands protected. I also want better connectivity within our transportation systems. That may mean building on poorer soils of east Modesto and Riverbank. But getting there from points south has meant that Ceres gets burdened with heavy truck traffic on Mitchell Road. It is time to reconsider connecting Faith Home Road with Claus Road and bridging the Tuolumne River.

And yet, better transportation can’t lead to more sprawl over our best farmland such as that between Ceres and Hughson. So, let’s compromise. Let’s connect the north-south corridor and place an urban limit along Faith Home Road to protect our best farmland.

Denny Jackman, Modesto

Show river parks some love

As I wrap up a 3 1/2 month stay as a park host for Stanislaus River Parks in Knights Ferry, I would like to share my thoughts on the sad state of affairs regarding the lack of interest and education or laziness of many of our visitors concerning picking up and disposing of trash. It’s simply becoming an out of control problem, but one that can easily be rectified.

We have garbage cans almost everywhere in our picnic areas, so there really is no excuse. You truly would not believe all of the things I’ve found, including new picnic supplies in their packages just left at picnic tables. Not to mention packaging materials from ever so many water-related toys, shoes and clothing. I love to cool off in the water as much as the next person, but leaving wet shoes, clothes and all sorts of store tags right where you got changed in the parking lot defies the ick factor. It’s not just a generational issue either.

It boils down to simply taking or disposing of everything you bring, including any mess your dog makes. Please, that’s all we ask. Mother Nature will thank you. And our staff will thank you doubly. As the old commercial used to say, “Give a hoot, don’t pollute.”

And if you’d like to help even more, bring an extra trash bag with you the next time you visit our parks.

Jane Runneals, Oakdale

Beware extremist views

Re “Oakdale councilman defends State of Jefferson support” (Front Page, July 20): Should be easy for newbie Oakdale Councilman Amaral et al to support the State of Jefferson — sort of like being in denial over the state of the election.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

It wasn’t a big deal

Re “Well, that was stupid. Stanislaus must prevent future ‘Let’s go Brandon’ blunders” (Page 6A, July 18): I have known the company ABS Direct for many years. It is a very good company. They provide an important service and the people there work very hard.

From The Bee’s article, it appears there was just one complaint by phone and one person came in asking about it. I think this article and The Bee’s editorial is a complete overreaction. I think it was a mistake, and the company itself reported it. I believe they will make sure it does not happen again, but I think it is absurd to punish them further. As for bending over backward to avoid taking sides and throwing gas on the fire, I think The Modesto Bee and their reporters could do the same.

Kirk DeLaMare, Modesto

Slide right in

A big shout out to the expanded and free Turlock Transit service during the Stanislaus County Fair.

Getting to the fair was a fast, easy ride — straight to the ticket booth with no parking fees, traffic jams or long hikes. Buses came quickly and even if there was a wait, there were free water bottles in ice and shade structures. The buses were clean and comfortable. Drivers were very nice, very considerate. It made going to the fair so simple.

Transit rides all over the county are free during all of July, by the way.

Jessica Austin, Turlock

Government revenue inequity

I am pleased that the state of California has a substantial budget surplus and will have money available for a refund to taxpayers. It is interesting that funds are not be available when citizens are struggling with the highest gas prices in the nation as well as high inflation, but rather just a month before the next election. I find that fortuitous timing for the people up for reelection, not so much for the citizens of California.

Since we all live in counties and municipalities, we are faced daily with the dire financial situation on the lower levels of government; services cut or discontinued, constant increase of all sorts of fees. Most cities are chronically short of resources and cannot fund services which results in municipalities shifting the cost for services to the taxpayer, who end up paying for those costs on top of paying income, sales and property tax.

Instead of the state sending checks to taxpayers a month before an election, it might be more helpful to review and adjust the revenue share between the state and municipalities so the state accrues less of a surplus and municipalities can service their populations.

Annette Penner, Modesto

Justice for all

I have watched the hearings on the Jan. 6 events with interest. It seems that there is no opportunity to respond to any accusation; that seems un-American to me. I have noticed that Portland was under siege for a year but I didn’t see any court cases related to burning areas nor any attempt to stop rampant theft in the business area, destruction of public property. This administration seemed to think those protesters had a right to do anything that they wanted. They called it a peaceful demonstration. Those business owners had nothing to do with their problems. Stripping police of their authority didn’t work out well for people who just wanted to live and work in the area.

Justice should be available to all and consequences should be dealt to those who break the law regardless of who they are. The unfairness of how crimes are dealt with is appalling and very upsetting. This is not the America I grew up in.

Wanda Willis, Modesto

Trump’s motivation

There is a wide range of reasons why people run to be president of the United States.

Abraham Lincoln — to keep the Union together.

Dwight Eisenhower — to end the Korean War and to keep America out of other wars.

Bob Dole — claimed to have the most experience.

George Bush — believed he could bring integrity and honor back to the White House.

Donald Trump — to save himself from criminal probes.

Glenn White, Oakdale

Ban assault rifles

The school shooting in Texas demonstrates clearly that we are all now held hostage by these powerful military-grade weapons. Even the police are afraid to go in when children are in danger. Our current laws are unable to prevent these mass shootings that we are subjected to in places where all citizens have a right to feel safe.

For the safety of the police and all our communities, they must be banned. I hope a buy-back in addition to new laws will suffice to reduce the number of guns enough to bring about the domestic tranquility that we once enjoyed, but is now just a distant memory. I will vote for the candidate who takes a stand on banning these weapons.

Kathy Munoz, Modesto

Focus on police

Re “Cops are leaving the city due to workload, pay” (Front Page, July 18): The city of Modesto is lamenting losing police and says we need more officers, better pay and better working conditions. Then I read that 376 officers on the scene at one tiny elementary school could not help the Uvalde school massacre in Texas.

To my way of thinking we do not need more taxes for more police, but we need better quality police.

Ed Staley, Modesto