ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Letters to the editor | Sunday, July 24, 2022: Trading tax support for urban limit

The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dvKr_0gqzXBs800

OPINION AND COMMENTARY

Trading tax support for urban limit

Local representation requires compromise. We want things done and we want them done yesterday.

Transportation, safety, taxes, homelessness — on and on go the problems. “I want” cannot continue to be “You pay!” If I want, and you want, you and I must pay. If my city needs more support, and can show the need, I will support it, because I want and expect that any new tax will be used to pay for the things we need.

Compromise is needed to help improve land use and transportation. I want our best farmlands protected. I also want better connectivity within our transportation systems. That may mean building on poorer soils of east Modesto and Riverbank. But getting there from points south has meant that Ceres gets burdened with heavy truck traffic on Mitchell Road. It is time to reconsider connecting Faith Home Road with Claus Road and bridging the Tuolumne River.

And yet, better transportation can’t lead to more sprawl over our best farmland such as that between Ceres and Hughson. So, let’s compromise. Let’s connect the north-south corridor and place an urban limit along Faith Home Road to protect our best farmland.

Denny Jackman, Modesto

Show river parks some love

As I wrap up a 3 1/2 month stay as a park host for Stanislaus River Parks in Knights Ferry, I would like to share my thoughts on the sad state of affairs regarding the lack of interest and education or laziness of many of our visitors concerning picking up and disposing of trash. It’s simply becoming an out of control problem, but one that can easily be rectified.

We have garbage cans almost everywhere in our picnic areas, so there really is no excuse. You truly would not believe all of the things I’ve found, including new picnic supplies in their packages just left at picnic tables. Not to mention packaging materials from ever so many water-related toys, shoes and clothing. I love to cool off in the water as much as the next person, but leaving wet shoes, clothes and all sorts of store tags right where you got changed in the parking lot defies the ick factor. It’s not just a generational issue either.

It boils down to simply taking or disposing of everything you bring, including any mess your dog makes. Please, that’s all we ask. Mother Nature will thank you. And our staff will thank you doubly. As the old commercial used to say, “Give a hoot, don’t pollute.”

And if you’d like to help even more, bring an extra trash bag with you the next time you visit our parks.

Jane Runneals, Oakdale

Beware extremist views

Re “Oakdale councilman defends State of Jefferson support” (Front Page, July 20): Should be easy for newbie Oakdale Councilman Amaral et al to support the State of Jefferson — sort of like being in denial over the state of the election.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

It wasn’t a big deal

Re “Well, that was stupid. Stanislaus must prevent future ‘Let’s go Brandon’ blunders” (Page 6A, July 18): I have known the company ABS Direct for many years. It is a very good company. They provide an important service and the people there work very hard.

From The Bee’s article, it appears there was just one complaint by phone and one person came in asking about it. I think this article and The Bee’s editorial is a complete overreaction. I think it was a mistake, and the company itself reported it. I believe they will make sure it does not happen again, but I think it is absurd to punish them further. As for bending over backward to avoid taking sides and throwing gas on the fire, I think The Modesto Bee and their reporters could do the same.

Kirk DeLaMare, Modesto

Slide right in

A big shout out to the expanded and free Turlock Transit service during the Stanislaus County Fair.

Getting to the fair was a fast, easy ride — straight to the ticket booth with no parking fees, traffic jams or long hikes. Buses came quickly and even if there was a wait, there were free water bottles in ice and shade structures. The buses were clean and comfortable. Drivers were very nice, very considerate. It made going to the fair so simple.

Transit rides all over the county are free during all of July, by the way.

Jessica Austin, Turlock

Government revenue inequity

I am pleased that the state of California has a substantial budget surplus and will have money available for a refund to taxpayers. It is interesting that funds are not be available when citizens are struggling with the highest gas prices in the nation as well as high inflation, but rather just a month before the next election. I find that fortuitous timing for the people up for reelection, not so much for the citizens of California.

Since we all live in counties and municipalities, we are faced daily with the dire financial situation on the lower levels of government; services cut or discontinued, constant increase of all sorts of fees. Most cities are chronically short of resources and cannot fund services which results in municipalities shifting the cost for services to the taxpayer, who end up paying for those costs on top of paying income, sales and property tax.

Instead of the state sending checks to taxpayers a month before an election, it might be more helpful to review and adjust the revenue share between the state and municipalities so the state accrues less of a surplus and municipalities can service their populations.

Annette Penner, Modesto

Justice for all

I have watched the hearings on the Jan. 6 events with interest. It seems that there is no opportunity to respond to any accusation; that seems un-American to me. I have noticed that Portland was under siege for a year but I didn’t see any court cases related to burning areas nor any attempt to stop rampant theft in the business area, destruction of public property. This administration seemed to think those protesters had a right to do anything that they wanted. They called it a peaceful demonstration. Those business owners had nothing to do with their problems. Stripping police of their authority didn’t work out well for people who just wanted to live and work in the area.

Justice should be available to all and consequences should be dealt to those who break the law regardless of who they are. The unfairness of how crimes are dealt with is appalling and very upsetting. This is not the America I grew up in.

Wanda Willis, Modesto

Trump’s motivation

There is a wide range of reasons why people run to be president of the United States.

Abraham Lincoln — to keep the Union together.

Dwight Eisenhower — to end the Korean War and to keep America out of other wars.

Bob Dole — claimed to have the most experience.

George Bush — believed he could bring integrity and honor back to the White House.

Donald Trump — to save himself from criminal probes.

Glenn White, Oakdale

Ban assault rifles

The school shooting in Texas demonstrates clearly that we are all now held hostage by these powerful military-grade weapons. Even the police are afraid to go in when children are in danger. Our current laws are unable to prevent these mass shootings that we are subjected to in places where all citizens have a right to feel safe.

For the safety of the police and all our communities, they must be banned. I hope a buy-back in addition to new laws will suffice to reduce the number of guns enough to bring about the domestic tranquility that we once enjoyed, but is now just a distant memory. I will vote for the candidate who takes a stand on banning these weapons.

Kathy Munoz, Modesto

Focus on police

Re “Cops are leaving the city due to workload, pay” (Front Page, July 18): The city of Modesto is lamenting losing police and says we need more officers, better pay and better working conditions. Then I read that 376 officers on the scene at one tiny elementary school could not help the Uvalde school massacre in Texas.

To my way of thinking we do not need more taxes for more police, but we need better quality police.

Ed Staley, Modesto

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

‘Loophole' in 10% Rent Cap Law; Some Landlords Hike Rent 30%

There’s a surprising gap in California‘s rent cap law that renters everywhere need to know about. When California lawmakers passed the state rent increase cap, AB 1482, in 2019, they called it “statewide.” But “statewide” does not mean it applies to every apartment or renter. Some tenants are finding out the hard way: with a shocking letter from their landlord.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Modesto, CA
Government
City
Ceres, CA
City
Hughson, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Business
The Modesto Bee

A Medicare insurance plan is canceled in Stanislaus County. It takes effect Aug. 1

Many seniors in Stanislaus County are faced with losing their insurance coverage Aug. 1 because of the financial troubles of a Medicare health plan. The Golden State Medicare Health Plan sent letters near the end of June notifying members its contract with Medicare was being mutually terminated effective Aug. 1. People enrolled with Golden State will lose their insurance Aug. 1. Seniors covered by other insurance plans are not affected.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

More on Mapes Ranch Water Sales

July 25, attorneys for “Lyons Land Management and Mapes Ranch” issued a strong rebuttal to a letter to the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) from its former General Counsel that raised questions about Mapes Ranch’s use of MID water. The rebuttal argued the letter, “contains false accusations and incorrect information.” We summarized portions of the letter from Ronda Lucas on July 19.
MODESTO, CA
calmatters.network

Still have questions about California's composting law? Here's what you need to know.

On an early February morning, the sun rises as a huge trailer filled with food scraps, soiled paper and yard trimmings is hoisted to a near vertical position at Recology’s Blossom Valley Organics composting facility in Vernalis in San Joaquin County. Immediately, 25 tons of organic waste tumbles out. It’ll soon get sorted by machinery and workers to remove any inorganic materials from the mix. Then starts the two-month-long decomposition process before it becomes compost. About 1,500 tons of organic waste are delivered to the facility every day, including what’s generated by Mountain View’s commercial businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Sprawl#United Nations#Guns#Riverbank#Knights Ferry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News Break
Politics
The Modesto Bee

After record low in May, Stanislaus County unemployment rate rises slightly in June

A month after Stanislaus County recorded its lowest unemployment rate since tracking began, the number ticked up slightly in June. June’s unemployment rate in Stanislaus County stood at 5.2%, according to monthly figures released Friday by the California Employment and Development Department office. That was up from a revised 4.5% in May 2022 but well below the 9.5% recorded a year ago.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

Abortion views reflect religion and should not be a matter of law, says Modesto writer

You’ve got to hand it to anti-abortion activists in the Republican party and the Supreme Court justices now doing their bidding. At least they’re being consistent. If we grant that a newly-fertilized human ovum is a “person,” killing or otherwise terminating that life is indeed murder. And the fact that this potential human being was conceived through rape or incest does not mitigate the crime. It’s not the fault of the fertilized ovum that a drunken uncle brought it into existence. Even a 10-year-old rape victim must not be allowed to abort the person criminally implanted within her, right?
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outages In Parts Of Tuolumne County

Update at 8:20am: An earlier power outage impacting 3,073 customers, primarily around Groveland, is now restored. However, there is a newer outage in the community of Tuolumne impacting 522 customers. PG&E again indicates that the outage is somehow “weather-related.” The outage is impacting parts of Tuolumne Road, Black Oak Road, and side streets. Full restoration is anticipated by 2:15pm.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Neglected cattle rescued from unsafe environments in Merced County

Several cows and a bull are now in custody of the Merced County Sheriff’s Animal Services after being found in unsafe living conditions. The animal agency received a notice of two locations where cattle had no food or water for several days. An animal control officer paid a visit to the first location where he found underweight cattle with no food or water to be seen. They were also found with ropes around their horns that had dug into their skin.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

3K+
Followers
131
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy