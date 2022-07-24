ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia’s War on Poverty: So many kinds of facing homelessness

By Major Kevin Cedervall
For those of us who spend most of our days fighting homelessness, we know all too well that there are just so many forms it can take. Why is this important? It is super important because that means there are seemingly endless problems to solve, and there is no solution that can work for everybody or even most.

Fighting homelessness is anything but a one-size-fits-all problem.

What we find, though, is that far too many people think our neighbors facing homelessness are all alike, or at least mostly alike. This is so, so dangerous because we cannot really help people if we do not truly see them. We have to take the time to look; we have to recognize the differences.

For starters, many people who do not have homes are not living on the streets. Many are what amounts to couch-surfing — moving from one friend or family member’s house to another, sleeping on the couch or whatever.

More than you might think are living in inexpensive hotels and motels. They are scraping up the money to pay every day or week or month, avoiding such things as down payments or the larger rent of an apartment, mobile home or house. Yes, in the end, this tends to be a very expensive way to live.

Living like this most often makes it impossible to save, to move to a higher economic level. So much money is just going to pay for a safe, healthy place to live. Of course, this paying-for-housing problem is such a big deal for anyone in poverty, especially as pretty much the entire country slides further and further into an affordable housing crisis.

The couch-surfers and hotel/motel inhabitants have very different needs from the unsheltered, the men, women and children (yes, children) with absolutely nowhere secure to stay. They might find space in a shelter — such as The Salvation Army’s Harbor House — or in a corner, doorway, or even a makeshift campsite.

Yes, more and more, cities are finding that people are camping out, either by themselves or in groups. Honestly, I was a little shocked the first time I started seeing this happening, but it is pretty commonplace now. Seriously, think of your own childhood and imagine what it would have been like if you had lived in a tent with your family. That is happening in Columbia right this minute.

There are just so many different kinds of places people might choose to stay while facing homelessness, and each has its own unique set of problems. Each poses different challenges for those of us working to help people rise above facing homelessness.

Thinking about these scenarios and probably a hundred others, we are not even scratching the surface of the overall problem. We also need to talk about joblessness, and health care, and mental health care, and addiction, and … and the list goes on and on and on.

As a community, we have to recognize the magnitude of the problem. We have to understand the myriad facets, or at least we have to understand that it is not simple. It is not just “get a job” or “don’t be lazy” or “he sure must have made bad choices.”

We have to understand the difficulty, and then we have to work together, and then we can make a bigger and bigger difference in the lives of those who desperately need us.

Major Kevin Cedervall is a leader of The Salvation Army in Columbia. The Salvation Army provides a wide range of community services to address poverty and other issues, seeking to rebuild lives and create lasting change.

