A half dozen large concrete turtles — and one snake — sit along Oakland Avenue south of the St. Louis Zoo. Turtle Park, which opened in 1996, was designed and sculpted by Bob Cassilly, the founder of downtown’s City Museum. Each turtle is identified by a small plaque. The names include Adam, Antonio and David after the grandchildren of Sonya “Sunny” Glassberg. Glassberg helped fund the park. She and her husband, Myron, were philanthropists who preferred to work behind the scenes but contributed to parks and conservation efforts in the St. Louis area. Support for the environment ran in the Glassberg family. Myron Glassberg’s uncle Albert Greensfelder was also a frequent donor who favored the outdoors.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO