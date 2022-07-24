8 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA — Several people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after allegedly being shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive.

The gas station is right beside the Diamond Club.

Atlanta police say an officer on duty was flagged down by a driver. The driver told the officer that four people in the car had been shot.

Officers escorted the vehicle to Piedmont Hospital where the victims were treated for their injuries. Two more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital later.

Officials say they later learned that two other victims arrived at Emory Hospital in critical condition and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officers say there were several people in the parking lot when a car drove by and started shooting.

Eight people were shot including six women ages 16-21 and two men ages 18 and 21.

Six of them are stable and two are in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

