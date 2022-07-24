ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8 injured in drive-by shooting outside Atlanta gas station, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRjt5_0gqzUlzR00

ATLANTA — Several people were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after allegedly being shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Northside Drive.

The gas station is right beside the Diamond Club.

Atlanta police say an officer on duty was flagged down by a driver. The driver told the officer that four people in the car had been shot.

Officers escorted the vehicle to Piedmont Hospital where the victims were treated for their injuries. Two more victims with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital later.

Officials say they later learned that two other victims arrived at Emory Hospital in critical condition and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officers say there were several people in the parking lot when a car drove by and started shooting.

Eight people were shot including six women ages 16-21 and two men ages 18 and 21.

Six of them are stable and two are in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities are looking for a suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Channel 2 will continue to update you on this developing story on-air and on-line.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Florida sheriff: Woman impaled by 100-pound sailfish while fishing off coast The woman was injured when her friend was hauling in his sailfish catch on their boat, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Dan Abercrombie
6d ago

why I left Atlanta for "safest city in Georgia". Atlanta is becoming the Chicago of the south and the city leaders are allowing it to happen all in the name of being progressive. Buckhead has the right idea.

Reply(1)
9
Unfiltered
6d ago

Not to victim blame, but what did they do as a group, to make someone shoot 8 people at one time. I don’t think anyone is innocent. Im talking about the shooter AND the victims.

Reply(1)
5
Eggman
6d ago

Just think if the "victims" were law abiding citizens, they could have shot back? 🤔

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Grady Memorial Hospital#Violent Crime#Shell#The Diamond Club#Piedmont Hospital#Wsb Tv#Channel 2
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy