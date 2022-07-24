Iredell County new business names: July 7-16

MOORESVILLE – Early last month, downtown Mooresville business owners, town residents and a majority of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners thought the green flag had been waved to start plans for Race City’s first-ever social district. Already in place in several municipalities throughout North Carolina – including Lake...
Iredell County’s oldest school is in trouble. The 200-year-old Ebenezer School building near Bethany Church on the Turnersburg Highway needs immediate repairs. The roof especially needs replacing. Other than fire nothing can damage a wood structure as quickly as water and a leaky roof has ruined many a historic building. The Ebenezer Academy is the oldest school building in Iredell County and in 2022 is celebrating its bicentennial.
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Off the Northeastern shores of Lake Norman, space for lakefront property has been dwindling, until recently. “Developers and people have had their eyes on the lot previously. The situation couldn’t be more perfect,” Global Real Estate Advisor Valarie Dulude said. Last week, nearly 82 acres of dense forest were […]
The NC Hwy. 127 widening project and a proposed “swap” with the City of Hickory were discussed at a meeting with NC Department of Transportation Division 12 Engineer Mark Stafford on Monday, July 25. Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, and Kent Herman were in attendance, along with members of the Alexander County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, and interested citizens.
As Kim Wasson watch early but incomplete results for the two at-large seats on Statesville’s city council, she was “speechless” for a moment when it showed her tied in second place. But once all precincts had been reported on election night, she had much more to say after not just winning a seat, but also earning the most votes among the three candidates.
Breathing is something many of us take for granted, but this seemingly effortless act can be challenging and even painful for some. Luckily, respiratory care professionals treat people of all ages and from all walks of life who have difficulty breathing — from an elderly patient with pneumonia, to a child with asthma, or to a patient with chest trauma.
As many businesses struggle with inflation, Logistics Plus is thriving. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has opened another warehouse near Charlotte, North Carolina. The 500,000-square-foot facility is located in Rock Hill, North Carolina, just south of Charlotte. "Charlotte was kind of a natural place for us to open,"...
The race for Statesville’s mayor and at-large city council seats will finally come to a close Tuesday as the final day for voters to cast their ballots is at hand. The process began in December when candidates filed for their races, but that process was delayed as the state’s supreme court put a hold on it as it accessed the legality of the new election maps.
The intersection of West Broad Street and East Center Street has plenty of stories to tell, and so does Steve Hill as he details many of those in his book “In the Shadow of the Clock.”. The local historian said in doing the research over the last few years,...
CHARLOTTE — It’s no secret it can be especially hard for people to buy their first homes, especially in the Charlotte area. Some analysts tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke corporations are snatching up many starter homes so they can rent them out, making it that much more difficult for first-time homebuyers.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire caused more than $2 million in damage at a Huntersville company late Monday night, first responders said. Around 11 p.m., crews worked to tackle the fire at the textile manufacturing business Saertex on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Photos tweeted by the Huntersville Fire Department from...
Scouts from Troop 363 at New Salem United Methodist Church traveled to Camp Bud Schiele in Rutherford last week. During the week, the Scouts had the opportunity to earn merit badges, compete in individual and team skill challenges, and try out activities such as shooting and numerous aquatic sports and even mountain boarding.
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A property spanning more than 80 acres along Lake Norman in Mooresville and currently owned by the Cornelius family is on the market for $22 million. Valerie Dulude and Hanes Walker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office listed the 81.4-acre, lakefront property for sale on July 20. It is off Homer Road and split by Cornelius Road.
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local businessman has paid just short of $100,000 for new clear PVC backpacks that were never used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. According to public records, Louis Sinkoe, the owner of the now-closed Famous Mart on North Tryon Street, paid $95,625 via wire transfer on Tuesday, July 26. The backpacks were sold as-is for $85,000 with a buyer’s premium of $10,625 on top of that.
As the Omega Psi Phi Conclave ends today in uptown Charlotte, local tourism officials are recognizing its potential impact. Not since 2014 has a larger convention been held in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA). That was the year Charlotte hosted more than 10,000 women who came to attend the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 66th Boule, an event remembered for serving a three-course, sit-down meal to 10,450 sorority sisters, at the time the largest dinner event ever held at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Pam Phifer is retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the City of Kannapolis. Pam has worked in multiple positions for the City, including as a water meter reader, administrative assistant for public works, and water meter technician. She currently serves as a customer service advocate. Through these positions she has become a fixture in the City. You have either met her while she was reading meters or if you have come into the customer service office or called the office you have probably spoken to her.
A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
