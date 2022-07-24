SNAPSHOT: Saratoga County Fair ribbon cutting

COMPUTER CLASSES: Join Troy Public Library for this series of classes aimed at boosting your skills and comfort level with computers. Classes will be held Wednesdays, July 6- July 27, 5:30-7:30pm. Classes are taught by Digital Literacy Educator, Delia Hubbard, of Rensselaer County, Cornell Coopertative Extension. In this session we will be covering the following topics: July 6-Social Media Basics; July 13-Lifestyle Apps; July 20-Organizing Your Files; and July 27-Typing a Document. Bring your laptop, or you may use one of the computers provided by CCE. This in-person event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, call the library at 518-274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.

TROY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO