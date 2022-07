CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was among three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were traveling eastbound in a vehicle around 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO