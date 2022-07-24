ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stories of hope and sacrifice: Transplant Games come to San Diego

By John Wilkens
San Diego Union-Tribune
At the Transplant Games of America, scheduled to begin Friday in San Diego, every organ tells a story.

Eryn Roberts' left kidney, for example. The La Mesa resident was 27 when she decided to donate it to a 70-year-old man she'd never met. Friends told her she was crazy. She told them she didn't have a choice.

"There are more than 100,000 people in the United States who are waiting for organs," said Roberts, who works as a training and support specialist for a local start-up. "I can't do nothing when I see something bad happening. It would be like watching someone drown."

The operation was five years ago in North Carolina. It went well. Her recipient, Tommy Lee McCaman, got off the ball-and-chain that is dialysis, got to enjoy time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He might have been on his way to San Diego for the Transplant Games if he hadn't caught COVID and died in December of 2020.

His son, Michael, is coming, though. Coming from Durham, N.C. to cheer for Eryn Roberts, who is entered in a half-dozen events.

Started in 1990, the Transplant Games are held every two years. This is their first time in San Diego. Organ recipients and living donors will compete in 20 events ranging from the traditional (track and field, swimming, basketball) to the recreational (cornhole, ballroom dancing, Texas Hold 'Em poker).

Usually, 42 state teams sign up — several have athletes from multiple states — but ongoing concerns about the coronavirus have caused a handful from Alabama, South Carolina, New Mexico and Tennessee not to come this time.

Teams from Australia, Colombia and Brazil will be competing. The Southern California team includes about 50 people from San Diego County.

Also on hand will be the families of donors (both living and deceased), as well as transplant specialists, caregivers and people who are on waiting lists for organs. Organizers expect about 10,000 people to attend for six days of activities starting July 29. Many of the events are open to the public.

Medals will be awarded, but the main objective is to raise awareness about transplants, to show the wider community that people who have received organ, eye or tissue donations can go on to lead active lives. And to show the donors and their families what the gifts have provided. What they mean.

It is, according to the organizers, "the world's largest celebration of life."

The Quarter Century Club

In the summer of 1994, when Laura Warren McCarty was 8, she got sick. She couldn't keep any food down. Her kidneys were failing.

She was put on the transplant list. A perfect match turned out to be close by: Her father, Ray.

The operation was a success. She grew up, got married and moved to Poway, where she works as a paralegal. Her doctors had told her a pregnancy was unlikely to happen or to go well after the transplant, but four years ago she gave birth to a daughter. Both are doing fine, she said.

She competed in the Transplant Games in 2004, when they were in Minnesota, and when she saw that they were happening in San Diego this year, she signed up again. She's doing the 5K walk and competing in bowling.

Many of those who enter the games don't consider themselves athletes — "You couldn't pay me to go to a gym," Roberts said — and McCarty is no exception. But that doesn't mean she isn't taking it seriously. About six months ago, she joined a bowling league to sharpen her skills.

Her parents are coming out from Colorado to watch her. "They're just happy to see me participate," she said — happy that she's still healthy so many years after the transplant.

The 28 years since her operation qualifies it for one of the Games' signature events: The Quarter Century Club Dinner & Dance. Open to those marking 25 years since their transplants, it's scheduled for Aug. 1 aboard the USS Midway Museum.

"Twenty-five years is a pretty big deal," McCarty said. "The dinner is special because it celebrates both donors and recipients who have reached that milestone, and both my dad and I qualify."

For many of the participants, events like that are the highlights. Stories get shared, friendships forged, sacrifices honored. Tears fall — some happy, some not.

There are sessions for trading commemorative pins, some of them custom made. People bring quilts and quilt squares that are displayed in tribute to specific donors.

"It's really about community," said Susan Van Campen, president of Team SoCal and a kidney donor. "You see recipients who are full of hope, grateful for the second chance and eager to show that they can still function like anyone else.

"And you see families of the donors who are no longer with us, who get to see what it means for their loved ones' organs to live on. It's a healing experience for them."

The Herrera family can't wait.

A pink sticker

Sara Michelle Herrera lived in Lakeside and made friends wherever she went. She loved music, art classes, swimming, road trips, and the Mango Dragonfruit drink at Starbucks.

She was 22 when epilepsy caused a massive seizure in April last year and put her in a hospital on life support.

Four years earlier, she'd gone to the DMV with her mom, Michelle, to get a state ID. Sara had autism and needed the ID for disability benefits and a bus pass.

There's a section on the ID application that asks whether you want to be an organ donor. (If you do, a pink sticker is put on the ID.) Michelle didn't think her daughter would understand what organ transplants were all about. So when they got to the front of the line at the DMV, she asked the clerk what they should do.

The clerk asked Sara, "Do you want a pink sticker?"

Sara did.

That's how Michelle and Mario Herrera wound up talking to a transplant advocate in the hospital after they decided it was time to take their daughter off life support. From Sara came both kidneys, leg bones, skin, and spinal fluid.

Her parents are going to the Transplant Games. So are her siblings: Estrella, Stefanija and Ernie. They'll be competing against other donor families in a trivia contest. Sort of.

"We're been practicing a little, but we're finding out we're not very good," Michelle Herrera said. She laughed. Winning isn't why they're going.

"The rest of my life is going to be dedicated to finding ways to honor her," she said.

They'll be in the opening ceremony, walk in the 5K, pin a square on a commemorative quilt for Sara. They'll go to different events and cheer for the athletes.

"We want to show recipients that donor families are excited to see them doing well," she said. "We're so happy they are living their lives to the fullest."

Public events at the Games include a parade Saturday morning along Harbor Drive in downtown San Diego. It will follow the same route used for the annual Holiday Bowl Parade and is expected to include marching bands, giant balloons and floats.

"We look forward to celebrating the participants, honoring those who have given the ultimate gift of life, and creating awareness for the need for more donors," said Mark Neville, CEO of the San Diego Bowl Game Association. "It’s going to be a heartwarming and magical event.”

His connection to the Games is personal. He donated a kidney several years ago to a woman in Houston who used to work for his family as a nanny.

He knows: Every organ tells a story.

