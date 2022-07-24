New route studied as sea-level rise threatens Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad is considering ways to realign Carlsbad Boulevard, or Highway 101, seen from the south side of the Palomar Airport Road bridge. (Union-Tribune)

To roundabout or not to roundabout — that is the question Carlsbad is asking as it plans to realign a one-mile section of south Carlsbad Boulevard, the coastal route also known as Highway 101.

“In the area near Palomar Airport Road and Las Encinas Creek, southbound Carlsbad Boulevard is exposed to hazards from bluff erosion,” states a city staff report. “Periodic flooding of the southbound lanes already occurs, dumping sand and rocks from the beach on the roadway surface and (causing) lane closures.”

The city has proposed three possible realignments of the boulevard, all of which move the southbound lanes east away from the beach between Manzano Drive and Island Way. That could happen by eliminating an unusually large landscaped median, more than 200 feet wide in places, created decades ago when there was no Interstate 5 and the old 101 was the primary coastal north-south driving route.

Two of the potential realignments would shrink the four-lane highway to one lane in each direction and add as many as four roundabouts. A third would keep the four lanes and use traffic signals instead of roundabouts.

Roundabouts improve traffic flow, reduce auto emissions and are safer for drivers, passengers and pedestrians, according to groups such as the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Realignment is needed because erosion has slowly pushed the beach closer to the road, a phenomenon that appears to be accelerating with climate change. Parts of Carlsbad Boulevard already have been moved east at least once, and pieces of the original concrete surface can be seen along the cliff near Palomar Airport Road.

“By the year 2050 there is a high risk of damage to Carlsbad Boulevard due to sea-level rise because of the bluff erosion and flooding,” said Katie Hentrich, a senior program manager for the city, in a recent presentation to the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

“Components of this project have been underway for a number of years, including discussions and analysis regarding roadway alignment,” Hentrich said.

Commission members did not vote on the proposal and had few comments, but some said they liked the ideas presented.

“It’s an exciting project, and I hope it actually happens,” said Commissioner Robert Winston.

The City Council voted May 5, 2020, to accept a $500,000 grant from the state Coastal Conservancy to pay for preliminary designs for the realignment. Those designs are being presented to several city commissions and are expected to go to the City Council late this year.

One of the three options proposed for Carlsbad Boulevard would have roundabouts at the small, dirt parking lot north of Palomar Airport Road, at Palomar Airport Road, at Solamar Drive and at Island Way. A second option would use turn lanes at Solamar Drive, but otherwise is the same.

Another possible realignment would keep the existing four travel lanes, but would use traffic signals at each of the four intersections instead of roundabouts.

All the realignment options would be designed as what are called “complete streets,” with wider and better protected bike lanes, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and other features.

The existing southbound lanes of Carlsbad Boulevard on the one-mile segment would no longer be available to vehicle traffic. Instead, the roadway would be converted to a Class 1 bicycle and and pedestrian path, with access to the beach and parking.

“The idea is to use the area while we have it, before it erodes away,” said Tom Frank, Carlsbad’s transportation director and city engineer.

Class 1 pathways have a wide separation from motor traffic and are designed for recreational uses such as slow-moving bicycles, skateboarders and strollers, said Tom Frank, the city’s transportation director and city engineer.

The faster-moving “Lyra-clad” cyclists who ride in packs would be encouraged to use the Class 2 bike trails in buffered lanes parallel to the realigned roadway.

Further details of parking, beach access and pedestrian crossings will be worked out after the City Council chooses one of the three available options, Frank said. Additional grant money will be needed.

Carlsbad Boulevard got its first roundabout almost 10 years ago at the State Street intersection near the Oceanside border.

The City Council approved another roundabout in 2018, on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Matt Hall and Councilmember Keith Blackburn opposed, to be installed at Carlsbad Boulevard and Cannon Road. Construction is expected in 2026 as part of the Terramar area coastal improvement project.

Another roundabout has been proposed as one of several options for pedestrian-oriented improvements planned for the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue.

However, City officials said recently the Tamarack project has been delayed by environmental and engineering complexities, and more work is needed before the council chooses one of the options.