ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Popular National City barbershop celebrating 50 years in business

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRWF2_0gqzUGp200
Ryan Marsh holds up a mirror to check out his new haircut at the Highland Barber Shop in National City on July 16. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The family-owned barbershop spans two generations

Restaurants and large retailers have come and gone on National City’s Highland Avenue over the decades. Art deco-style storefronts now sport more neutral palettes.

But some things never change.

“We’re still that little, yellow barbershop on the corner. It’s a local landmark,” said Raland Camara, who runs Highland Barber Shop on Highland Avenue near East 18th Street.

The family-owned shop is the oldest running haircut establishment in the South County city and it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary, he said.

Camara’s late father Antonio opened the shop and often had his four sons sweeping the floors or helping with other daily operations. The father died in 2018, giving way to his wife and Camara to run the business. In 2021, the mother died.

“That barbershop helped put me and my other three brothers all through college,” said Camara, who is also a senior engineer at Northrop Grumman.

While the neighborhood has changed over time, the small establishment surrounded by auto shops has kept several elements intact since it opened in 1972.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfYX6_0gqzUGp200
Highland Barber Shop, as seen during its 50th anniversary at National City on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Customers can still find the 1960’s brown leather Theo A. Kochs barber chairs Antonio once used. There are framed black and white portraits of the Camara family and a colorful painting of the barbershop done by one of the father’s customers from the 1970s.

The prices for a regular haircut haven’t changed dramatically and it’s a big component as to why Highland Barber Shop has maintained a loyal and abundant clientele, said Camara. In 1972, prices were $3. Today, they are $12.

“My father had a pretty simple business model: he just wanted to provide a good haircut at a great price. I don’t think that ever goes out of style. It’s really that business model that’s kind of carried us through today,” said Camara.

Though not an easy feat, Highland Barber Shop weathered pandemic-related lockdowns while many other establishments closed for good under ever-changing regulations. One of the biggest challenges was staffing, said Camara, because as the industry shut down, employees had to find other jobs to sustain themselves.

“We’ve been hiring all through COVID,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we’re still hiring. We have far more customers than we have barbers.”

Among the hires in 2020 was barber and stylist Socorro Gastelum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdTjG_0gqzUGp200
Pictures of late owner Antonio Camara are displayed at Highland Barber Shop in National City on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Kristian Carreon/For The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“I’ve been here two years,” she said. “When I started working here during COVID it wasn’t easy to bring customers again. But after two or three weeks (since working here) customers that have been coming for a long time started coming back and they told other people.”

Gastelum said she soon realized that customers from as far north in Oceanside would make the drive for a haircut.

“I have a customer who’s been coming for 40 years and brings his son and grandson now,” she said. “You see a lot of that. It’s a generation thing and they’re happy we’re still here working in this place.”

Just in time to welcome customers back, Camara said he took it upon himself to give the shop a facelift while still maintaining its character.

“I basically painted the shop inside and out and gave it a little upgrade,” he said. “The outside of our shop was yellow and we repainted it the same color. Would I have originally painted this yellow? Probably not, but it’s just so much a part of people’s lives as the little yellow barbershop.”

Highland Barber Shop recently held a 50th anniversary party where they offered customers $3 haircuts, raffle games and hair supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BP6cn_0gqzUGp200
National City locals Jorge Molina and his son Roman Molina, 12, get haircuts from Erica Lora and Socorro Gastelum during the 50th anniversary of Highland Barber Shop at National City on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The barber shop, located by the corner of Highland Avenue and East 19th Street, has been operating since 1972.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

SUNSET MARKET CELEBRATING 15 YEARS

Spanning four city blocks and featuring up to 200 merchants, MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market offers infinite ways to savor summer. Our event writer shares her recent experience at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street fair in celebration of all Sunset Market experiences and the weekly market’s 15th anniversary.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
National City, CA
Lifestyle
City
National City, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fizzy Yellow Beer Purchases Stone Brewing for A Song

Stone Brewing Company is being sold to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewery announced last Wednesday. Sapporo announced that it has entered into a “membership interest purchase agreement” to purchase the San Diego craft brewery, following Stone’s distribution business being “carved out and transferred to the newly established subsidiary of Stone Holdings.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Santee Town Center Sold

Brixton Capital based in Solana Beach bought a Santee shopping center for an undisclosed price. The 103,903 square-foot Santee Town Center, 270 Town Center Blvd., was sold by Union City Investments based in Los Angeles. The center is fully leased to multiple tenants that include Ross Dress for Less, Michaels,...
SANTEE, CA
sandiegoville.com

Popular Los Angeles-Based Mexican Restaurant Chain Kalaveras To Open San Diego Location

Popular Los Angeles-based Mexican restaurant chain Kalaveras has confirmed it will be expanding into San Diego in the very near future. Founded in Los Angeles County's Bellflower city in 2016 by brothers Jose and Francisco Brito, Kalaveras offers an Dia de Los Muertos design with a fast casual menu of "Latin American culinary classics" and an expansive bar selection. The concept now has a dozen locations around Los Angeles with an aggressive Southern California expansion that includes outposts in San Bernadino, Long Beach, Silver Lake, Newport Beach, Old Town Temecula, and San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershop#Popular National City#Highland Barber Shop#Northrop Grumman
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Tijuana-Style Hot Dog Sensation Doggos Gus On The Move In San Diego

A specialist in Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs, Doggos Gus is on the move in San Diego and will soon shutter its Imperial Beach restaurant. In 2017, Gustavo Tonella took his mobile hot dog stand and installed it within now-defunct craft beer-centric Twisted Taps, taking over the food component at the then family-friendly bar and kitchen. Tonella, who started Doggos Gus in 2010, left the Twisted Taps kitchen in early summer 2018 to shift his focus to catering and events. In late 2019, Tonella took over the quaint space at 805 Seacoast Avenue previously occupied by Imperial Beach Buns (and IB Tacos before that) and reopened his brick-and-mortar restaurant in a new neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Steak 48 Shares Sneak Peek of Del Mar Location

Construction is underway at Del Mar Highlands Town Center to introduce the upscale Steakhouse restaurant called Steak 48. Steak 48 recently shared initial art renderings of their new 12,000 square-foot space. Mock up illustrations show the elegantly designed exterior of the restaurant, with visibility from Del Mar Heights Rd and...
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
KPBS

COVID hotel closures left dozens of San Diegans without housing

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. Seventy “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Being at Bayfest San Diego 2022

Southern California is no stranger to live music; hosting hundreds of festivals throughout the year is a steeple of the palm tree riddled lifestyle. Despite these high numbers, there are some festivals locals, transplants and vacationers alike won’t want to miss. Bayfest is one of those festivals. Waterfront Park...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
76K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy