Letters to the editor: Readers weigh in on the 'good guy with a gun' narrative

Editor's note: We asked readers to share their thoughts on the law enforcement response to the Uvalde mass shooting. According to a state legislative committee report, nearly 400 trained law enforcement officers took well over an hour to confront and kill the gunman. Has the police response debunked the 'good guy with a gun' narrative? Here are some of your responses:

This could have been avoided by

preventing the sale of a weapon

After the tragic slaughter in Uvalde perhaps we can finally dismiss the gun lobby’s fairy tale that “the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Three-hundred-seventy-six trained “good guys with guns” could do pathetically little when faced with a single armed 18-year-old. Now there is talk of criminal charges and words like “coward” are being hurled at the first responders.

While it's appropriate to investigate the police response, it's important to remember that this could have been avoided by preventing an 18-year-old from buying an AR-15-style rifle. The real source of cowardice and culpability in Uvalde isn't wearing blue, but sits in the governor’s office. Greg Abbott’s cowardice — blaming underlings for his misinformation and inaction after the shooting — stems not from fear of a bullet, but the fear of losing power. He's done nothing to assist the families or taken any action to prevent another school shooting. He just wants Uvalde and the memory of those precious children and teachers to go away.

Chuck Reynolds, Austin

The blame for the mass murders

falls squarely on the Uvalde gunman

Re: July 18 article, “Special Texas House investigative committee releases Uvalde school shooting report.”

It is unsettling how the authors of the Texas House Report on the Uvalde massacre distractingly spread the blame for the tragedy to include the school administration, the teachers — even doors, locks and keys.

Let’s face it, the blame for the murders of 19 children and two teachers falls squarely on the shooter. However, the responding force of almost 400 law enforcement officers cannot escape the responsibility for letting the death toll reach such a tragically high number.

Dorian de Wind, Austin

Inaction of police at Uvalde scene

was an ignoble failure of their duty

The reputation of Texas law enforcement was eviscerated at Robb Elementary School. A video of cops cowering outside the classroom where screaming 4th-graders were being silenced by a lone gunman disallows all excuses.

Two unarmed female teachers died in their stead trying to protect those students, their valor squelched quickly by an AR-15-style rifle. The inaction of the Uvalde police was an ignoble failure of duty. One helmet-and-ballistic-vest-wearing officer is seen using disinfectant to clean his hands in the video. The officer's seemingly benign action will be forever referenced as an act of timidity, and representative of the entire Uvalde police.

Off-duty Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents arrived at the school, took on gunfire and dispatched the shooter. A bullet entered the ball cap of one agent, grazing his scalp. Texas lore personified.

Mary Alice Altorfer, New Braunfels

Before killing 21 people, the Uvalde

shooter was a 'good guy with a gun'

The Uvalde killer was a good guy with a gun until he used the gun to kill innocent people.

How do we identify the gun-owning good guys before they turn into bad guys? If the answer is to spend more on security and mental health care, shouldn't all the good guys with a gun step up to cover those extra costs?

Kevin Hubbard, Leander

Let them buy their weapons, but

keep the ammunition off limits

Re: July 20 editorial, " Uvalde report downplays the obvious: It's the guns."

The editorial points out that, "Despite some police organizations' calls to limit the sale of assault weapons, Republicans in Congress refuse to consider banning them" and that there "was no legal impediment to the attacker buying two AR-15-style rifles, 60 magazines, and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.”

Here’s an idea: Let them buy their guns but don’t sell them any bullets.

Caren Floyd, Austin

In the mass shooting equation, we

don't talk about bullets enough

It seems that no one addresses the three components of a gun shooting: the shooter, the gun and the ammunition. Take one out of the situation and there's no gunfire.

We've discussed the shooter ad nauseum — people change, hide emotions, don't take meds, act out, etc. We've gone over gun proliferation, assault rifles, magazines, gun safety, etc. Ammunition has received nearly no discussion. Do people know that assault rifle bullets are incredibly destructive? Show some wounds and we may think differently than we do today. Reduce the power, limit the availability (no web sales) and quantity, and sell only to trained gun owners!

The prevalent argument some gun owners use needs modification. One good guy with a gun can kill one bad guy with a gun. Maybe so, but how many victims will be hit before the bad guy is stopped?

Wally Turfboer, Austin

More evidence that armed citizens

can protect us in a crisis scenario

Uvalde has made it abundantly clear that our government has neither the capability or intention of protecting its citizens. This case bolstered the standing of the Second Amendment, and the recent Indiana mall shooting makes it further evident that only armed citizens are able to protect themselves and community members in crisis scenarios.

Imagine if a teacher with sufficient training and courage was concealing a handgun in Uvalde like the hero in Indiana.

Richard Johnson, Austin

Editor’s note: Some readers weighed in on other topics. Here are some of their letters.

Shift the abortion debate emphasis

to providing birth control treatment

Re: July 15 article, "Paxton sues Biden administration over emergency rooms performing abortion to save a life."

I have one simple question to ask Attorney General Paxton: Mr. Paxton, what would you do if your wife or a close relative needed an abortion in order to save their life? Would you say, "Sorry honey, but it is against the law"?

That is the reason they are called "life-saving."

Let's put more emphasis on providing birth control treatments in order to minimize the possibility of getting pregnant until one is ready for the responsibility that comes with being a parent.

Donroy Hafner, Austin

Would doctors have feared

providing the care she needed?

Re: July 20 article, "Abortion laws spark changes in other treatments.”

I’ve had abortion care twice – both times to help me conceive. Early in my marriage I became pregnant but miscarried after a few weeks. The fetus left substantial scarring within my uterus, which prevented my uterine lining from growing. With so much damage to my uterus, I couldn’t conceive. Thankfully my fertility doctors recognized the problem. The first dilation and curettage procedure performed in-office by my fertility doctor wasn’t effective. I had another more invasive procedure performed by a specialist in a hospital. After months of healing, I conceived, which was the goal all along.

Wednesday morning I read the article “Abortion laws spark changes in other treatments.” I wonder whether my doctors would have been too afraid to perform the care that I needed. I wonder whether they would have reported me to the authorities for my miscarriage. I wonder whether I would have ever been able to conceive.

Bonnie M. Adell, Austin

Government can be effective if it

responds to the will of the people

Previous elections were about "It's the economy, stupid." Now, "It's the democracy," is most important. With a democracy that represents the will of the people, our government can respond effectively to our economic, environmental, health, safety and security needs.

But Republicans are passing laws in red states that enable them to reverse the outcome of future elections even if they don't win a majority of votes. Unresponsive to the will of the people, they will serve only their own desires for power and ideology, instead of fixing our economy.

We've seen this already as Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices removed women's rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, forcing unwanted births. SCOTUS has also reversed rulings that allowed states to regulate guns to prevent mass murders.

Electing Democrats will stop Republican subversion of our power to choose government leaders who can protect our democracy, restore our rights and fix the economy.

Bruce Joffe, Piedmont, Calif.

Paxton wrong in trying to block

abortions when woman's life at risk

Re: July 15 article, "Paxton sues Biden administration over emergency rooms performing abortion to save a life."

Mr. Paxton, you are wrong to file the recent lawsuit blocking hospitals from providing abortion services to pregnant women whose very lives are at riskthrough ectopic pregnancy, hypertensive disorder, or other serious complications.

If your own daughter or granddaughter had one of these issues that immediately threatened her very life, would you honestly just let her die? I don't think so.

Angie Hartel Patterson, Austin

Support rational gun reforms, not

Ted Cruz's disingenuous concerns

Ted Cruz finds video of police response to the Uvalde school shooting "deeply concerning" and people need to understand "what the hell went wrong."

What went wrong is yet another mass shooting while Cruz is misusing his office to cater to the gun lobby. He is driven by contributions and support from gun-rights proponents. He hides his interests under interpretation that the Second Amendment guarantees unfettered access to guns of all types. He blocks efforts to pass legislation intended to reduce gun violence. Cruz has referred to gun control efforts as "tiresome."

With military-style weapons so available, we watch in horror as unarmed noncombatants, including children, are subjected to unimaginable carnage. Cruz supports the myth that the necessity of a “well-regulated” militia justifies the sale of high-capacity weaponry designed to kill and maim to a lone individual. Support rational gun control, not Cruz’s fake concern.

Janice Wallace, Georgetown

Influence of big-money donors must

be addressed in climate crisis debate

Although addressing the urgency of our worldwide climate crisis is my main cause, I’m writing this letter because we cannot make any progress on this issue that impacts all of us unless we address the inordinate influence of big-money donors.

The U.S. Senate’s proposed DISCLOSE Act is a bipartisan bill to make donations transparent. It is backed by both of my Colorado senators, Bennett and Hickenlooper.

How about your Texas senators?

I urge you to contact both of your U.S. senators’ offices to voice your support for disclosure and help move one step closer to having legislation that represents the will of the people instead of special interests. You can find the phone numbers at www.senate.gov for senators Cornyn and Cruz.

Please tell your friends and family members (even in other states) to do the same.

Conrad Geiger, Boulder, Colorado

Editor's note: This week we're asking readers: Considering Texas’ new statewide abortion ban, is it the role of city government to try to blunt state law and what, if anything, else should local governments do in response to the state's abortion ban and the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade?”

Send letters of no more than 150 words to letters@statesman.com by noon Thursday.

We welcome your letters on all topics.