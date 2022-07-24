ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Letters to the editor: Readers weigh in on the 'good guy with a gun' narrative

By Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Editor's note: We asked readers to share their thoughts on the law enforcement response to the Uvalde mass shooting. According to a state legislative committee report, nearly 400 trained law enforcement officers took well over an hour to confront and kill the gunman. Has the police response debunked the 'good guy with a gun' narrative? Here are some of your responses:

This could have been avoided by

preventing the sale of a weapon

After the tragic slaughter in Uvalde perhaps we can finally dismiss the gun lobby’s fairy tale that “the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Three-hundred-seventy-six trained “good guys with guns” could do pathetically little when faced with a single armed 18-year-old. Now there is talk of criminal charges and words like “coward” are being hurled at the first responders.

While it's appropriate to investigate the police response, it's important to remember that this could have been avoided by preventing an 18-year-old from buying an AR-15-style rifle. The real source of cowardice and culpability in Uvalde isn't wearing blue, but sits in the governor’s office. Greg Abbott’s cowardice — blaming underlings for his misinformation and inaction after the shooting — stems not from fear of a bullet, but the fear of losing power. He's done nothing to assist the families or taken any action to prevent another school shooting. He just wants Uvalde and the memory of those precious children and teachers to go away.

Chuck Reynolds, Austin

The blame for the mass murders

falls squarely on the Uvalde gunman

Re: July 18 article, “Special Texas House investigative committee releases Uvalde school shooting report.”

It is unsettling how the authors of the Texas House Report on the Uvalde massacre distractingly spread the blame for the tragedy to include the school administration, the teachers — even doors, locks and keys.

Let’s face it, the blame for the murders of 19 children and two teachers falls squarely on the shooter. However, the responding force of almost 400 law enforcement officers cannot escape the responsibility for letting the death toll reach such a tragically high number.

Dorian de Wind, Austin

Inaction of police at Uvalde scene

was an ignoble failure of their duty

The reputation of Texas law enforcement was eviscerated at Robb Elementary School. A video of cops cowering outside the classroom where screaming 4th-graders were being silenced by a lone gunman disallows all excuses.

Two unarmed female teachers died in their stead trying to protect those students, their valor squelched quickly by an AR-15-style rifle. The inaction of the Uvalde police was an ignoble failure of duty. One helmet-and-ballistic-vest-wearing officer is seen using disinfectant to clean his hands in the video. The officer's seemingly benign action will be forever referenced as an act of timidity, and representative of the entire Uvalde police.

Off-duty Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents arrived at the school, took on gunfire and dispatched the shooter. A bullet entered the ball cap of one agent, grazing his scalp. Texas lore personified.

Mary Alice Altorfer, New Braunfels

Before killing 21 people, the Uvalde

shooter was a 'good guy with a gun'

The Uvalde killer was a good guy with a gun until he used the gun to kill innocent people.

How do we identify the gun-owning good guys before they turn into bad guys? If the answer is to spend more on security and mental health care, shouldn't all the good guys with a gun step up to cover those extra costs?

Kevin Hubbard, Leander

Let them buy their weapons, but

keep the ammunition off limits

Re: July 20 editorial, " Uvalde report downplays the obvious: It's the guns."

The editorial points out that, "Despite some police organizations' calls to limit the sale of assault weapons, Republicans in Congress refuse to consider banning them" and that there "was no legal impediment to the attacker buying two AR-15-style rifles, 60 magazines, and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.”

Here’s an idea: Let them buy their guns but don’t sell them any bullets.

Caren Floyd, Austin

In the mass shooting equation, we

don't talk about bullets enough

It seems that no one addresses the three components of a gun shooting: the shooter, the gun and the ammunition. Take one out of the situation and there's no gunfire.

We've discussed the shooter ad nauseum — people change, hide emotions, don't take meds, act out, etc. We've gone over gun proliferation, assault rifles, magazines, gun safety, etc. Ammunition has received nearly no discussion. Do people know that assault rifle bullets are incredibly destructive? Show some wounds and we may think differently than we do today. Reduce the power, limit the availability (no web sales) and quantity, and sell only to trained gun owners!

The prevalent argument some gun owners use needs modification. One good guy with a gun can kill one bad guy with a gun. Maybe so, but how many victims will be hit before the bad guy is stopped?

Wally Turfboer, Austin

More evidence that armed citizens

can protect us in a crisis scenario

Uvalde has made it abundantly clear that our government has neither the capability or intention of protecting its citizens. This case bolstered the standing of the Second Amendment, and the recent Indiana mall shooting makes it further evident that only armed citizens are able to protect themselves and community members in crisis scenarios.

Imagine if a teacher with sufficient training and courage was concealing a handgun in Uvalde like the hero in Indiana.

Richard Johnson, Austin

Editor’s note: Some readers weighed in on other topics. Here are some of their letters.

Shift the abortion debate emphasis

to providing birth control treatment

Re: July 15 article, "Paxton sues Biden administration over emergency rooms performing abortion to save a life."

I have one simple question to ask Attorney General Paxton: Mr. Paxton, what would you do if your wife or a close relative needed an abortion in order to save their life? Would you say, "Sorry honey, but it is against the law"?

That is the reason they are called "life-saving."

Let's put more emphasis on providing birth control treatments in order to minimize the possibility of getting pregnant until one is ready for the responsibility that comes with being a parent.

Donroy Hafner, Austin

Would doctors have feared

providing the care she needed?

Re: July 20 article, "Abortion laws spark changes in other treatments.”

I’ve had abortion care twice – both times to help me conceive. Early in my marriage I became pregnant but miscarried after a few weeks. The fetus left substantial scarring within my uterus, which prevented my uterine lining from growing. With so much damage to my uterus, I couldn’t conceive. Thankfully my fertility doctors recognized the problem. The first dilation and curettage procedure performed in-office by my fertility doctor wasn’t effective. I had another more invasive procedure performed by a specialist in a hospital. After months of healing, I conceived, which was the goal all along.

Wednesday morning I read the article “Abortion laws spark changes in other treatments.” I wonder whether my doctors would have been too afraid to perform the care that I needed. I wonder whether they would have reported me to the authorities for my miscarriage. I wonder whether I would have ever been able to conceive.

Bonnie M. Adell, Austin

Government can be effective if it

responds to the will of the people

Previous elections were about "It's the economy, stupid." Now, "It's the democracy," is most important. With a democracy that represents the will of the people, our government can respond effectively to our economic, environmental, health, safety and security needs.

But Republicans are passing laws in red states that enable them to reverse the outcome of future elections even if they don't win a majority of votes. Unresponsive to the will of the people, they will serve only their own desires for power and ideology, instead of fixing our economy.

We've seen this already as Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices removed women's rights to privacy and bodily autonomy, forcing unwanted births. SCOTUS has also reversed rulings that allowed states to regulate guns to prevent mass murders.

Electing Democrats will stop Republican subversion of our power to choose government leaders who can protect our democracy, restore our rights and fix the economy.

Bruce Joffe, Piedmont, Calif.

Paxton wrong in trying to block

abortions when woman's life at risk

Re: July 15 article, "Paxton sues Biden administration over emergency rooms performing abortion to save a life."

Mr. Paxton, you are wrong to file the recent lawsuit blocking hospitals from providing abortion services to pregnant women whose very lives are at riskthrough ectopic pregnancy, hypertensive disorder, or other serious complications.

If your own daughter or granddaughter had one of these issues that immediately threatened her very life, would you honestly just let her die? I don't think so.

Angie Hartel Patterson, Austin

Support rational gun reforms, not

Ted Cruz's disingenuous concerns

Ted Cruz finds video of police response to the Uvalde school shooting "deeply concerning" and people need to understand "what the hell went wrong."

What went wrong is yet another mass shooting while Cruz is misusing his office to cater to the gun lobby. He is driven by contributions and support from gun-rights proponents. He hides his interests under interpretation that the Second Amendment guarantees unfettered access to guns of all types. He blocks efforts to pass legislation intended to reduce gun violence. Cruz has referred to gun control efforts as "tiresome."

With military-style weapons so available, we watch in horror as unarmed noncombatants, including children, are subjected to unimaginable carnage. Cruz supports the myth that the necessity of a “well-regulated” militia justifies the sale of high-capacity weaponry designed to kill and maim to a lone individual. Support rational gun control, not Cruz’s fake concern.

Janice Wallace, Georgetown

Influence of big-money donors must

be addressed in climate crisis debate

Although addressing the urgency of our worldwide climate crisis is my main cause, I’m writing this letter because we cannot make any progress on this issue that impacts all of us unless we address the inordinate influence of big-money donors.

The U.S. Senate’s proposed DISCLOSE Act is a bipartisan bill to make donations transparent. It is backed by both of my Colorado senators, Bennett and Hickenlooper.

How about your Texas senators?

I urge you to contact both of your U.S. senators’ offices to voice your support for disclosure and help move one step closer to having legislation that represents the will of the people instead of special interests. You can find the phone numbers at www.senate.gov for senators Cornyn and Cruz.

Please tell your friends and family members (even in other states) to do the same.

Conrad Geiger, Boulder, Colorado

Editor's note: This week we're asking readers: Considering Texas’ new statewide abortion ban, is it the role of city government to try to blunt state law and what, if anything, else should local governments do in response to the state's abortion ban and the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade?”

Send letters of no more than 150 words to letters@statesman.com by noon Thursday.

We welcome your letters on all topics.

Trump's Crime Family
3d ago

Abbott is Wrong for Texas! He cares only about his donors like the NRA and the electric power companies who stuff his pockets with money! Name one thing he has done to help ordinary citizens of Texas! He has become the GQP Taliban governor imposing and passing laws to Trump peoples human rights! Abbott has been in office for 6+ years and has accomplished little but sure does spend tax dollars to manufacture a border crisis! His answer is always Blame others as he has no solutions! Time to retire Abbott!

Reply
4
TROLL PATROL
3d ago

Abbott is the perfect example of putting on a show. the do nothing man wants to impose things that will send us back decades. long gone are those thoughts from the old south. Gov policies are driven for a select few only. not the whole of Texas.

Reply
3
 

Euri Giles | Clareifi

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

John M. Crisp: Living on the electrical edge in Texas

A few nights ago the light in my office flickered several times then blinked out. I overreacted: “Well, there goes the grid,” I thought. To my relief, it was just an exhausted light bulb. Still, Texans can be forgiven if we’re a little anxious about our electrical grid....
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas kids read prohibited books at 'Banned Camp'

A large independent bookstore in Texas and the Austin Public Library have teamed up to provide a unique summer opportunity for the capital city’s youth this summer: “Banned Camp.”. Amid an unprecedented effort by conservatives across the state to prohibit books dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race,...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde school board pushes Greg Abbott for special legislative session to increase legal age for purchasing assault rifles

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Uvalde school board is formally urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call state lawmakers back to Austin so they can raise the legal age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21, more than two months after a gunman used such a weapon to kill 19 elementary school students and two teachers days after he turned 18.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

It’s not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

Over the last two years, Texas’ public education system has been through the wringer, from shifting to online classes and debates about making masks mandatory to the ongoing tensions over how race and sex should be taught in schools to, most recently, the renewed discussion over school safety in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Falcon Lake, now at devastatingly low capacity, has a storied history

There’s been a lot of concern focused on Nevada’s Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States and the water source for more than 25 million people. It’s fallen to just 25% capacity and is dropping rather rapidly. But here in Texas, Falcon Lake is beating Mead in a race to the bottom: It’s at just 12% capacity.
LAREDO, TX
Tom Handy

Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on Guns

While continuing his travel across Texas, Beto O’Rourke continues to visit town by town trying to spread his word and listen to the crowds. The Democratic challenger recently was in Snyder and Lubbock, Texas.
KXAN

Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.”. Mothers...
TEXAS STATE
