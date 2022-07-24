Rabbi: If God can change laws to protect women, man can, too

Five women in the biblical book of Numbers experience injustice under the law, take their case to Moses, Moses consults God, and the law is changed. These are the Daughters of Zelophehad (Numbers 27). We would do well to pay attention to God amending God’s own laws to take women into account.

With this biblical precedent, we must ask ourselves, in a state that claims to care about religious teachings, why is our legislature passing laws that disregard the health, intellect and personal liberty of women. We must ask ourselves why our elected officials are moving backward — against the precedent set by God in Torah that teaches even God’s laws can be amended to take women into account.

In fact, our society has a history of amending laws and norms to take women into account. For generations women have been treated as “less than” men. It was not very long ago when women could not own property or vote or have a line of credit in their own name. Today in many fields women continue to earn less than men while performing the same jobs, and often while outperforming their male counterparts in household and family duties. The example of the Daughters of Zelophehad in Numbers 27 demonstrates an ancient precedent of listening to the wisdom of women and amending laws that harm them.

Unfortunately, the message is coming across loud and clear from many in our Legislature: Women are “less than" — even “less than” a fetus. Make no mistake about it, pregnancy is not a condition wherein a separate being just happens to be independently living inside of a womb. And it does not happen spontaneously or immaculately. For many people, pregnancy takes a physical, mental and emotional toll. Pregnancy takes from the person who is pregnant and gives to the fetus to try to grow it to a viable human. While many people cannot become pregnant, for the majority of those who do, this selfless giving is willful, and even joyful. But there are reasons why pregnancy causes some people terribly physical, mental or emotional suffering. Laws that ban abortion legislate suffering, and not only for nine months — for one does not give birth and then jump back to the physical, mental or emotional state of their pre-pregnancy days. Some damage and suffering may last months, years or a lifetime.

Our Legislature is saying that regardless of the circumstances of your pregnancy, you will give tirelessly of your physical, mental and emotional self. You may suffer pelvic floor damage, but we don’t want to talk about the reproductive organs in polite company. You may become nutritionally depleted. You may suffer from mental illness. You may become unable to care for yourself or other dependents, elderly parents, other children, disabled family members. You may NOT be regarded as an independent, salient, informed, full human who can determine the risks of pregnancy and the risks of abortion — and your own physical, mental and emotional future.

Judaism does not condone all abortion in all instances. It also does not regard a fetus as a person with rights equal to the one who is carrying it, equal to the one losing control over her own physical self, as well as carrying the mental and emotional toll of pregnancy.

I have a deep faith in the eternality of souls. I do not know when a soul enters a body, in utero or at birth or after 30 days … but my deep faith in the eternality of soul guides me to believe that it does not matter. You see, if a fetus has a soul, and the pregnancy is terminated, if that soul needs to be in the world in this place at this time, God can do that. As much as some of us are young souls and others old, death whenever it occurs, is not the end of a soul’s journey.

For people with religious convictions, an important conversation when considering abortion includes soul-talk. From a Jewish perspective, these conversations are about the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health of the person so shaken by the circumstances of their pregnancy that for them abortion is even on the table. For some people, it is unfathomable. They should not be pushed or, God forbid forced, towards something that violates their religious or moral convictions.

Mislabeling abortion as murder, making a woman’s life less than — not even equal to, but less than — that of the fetus taking from her, disregarding a woman’s ability to speak up for herself and her own needs — these all violate the religious and moral convictions of our tradition.

I believe we have taken steps forward for women in our nation. But what is happening now is not baby steps backward; it is thrusting backward respect for the intellect, integrity and autonomy of anyone who finds themselves pregnant under circumstances they find untenable.

As unmarried women in biblical times, we don’t know what the daughters of Zelophechad would have said about access to reproductive care in the 21st century. But we do know that when laws were fought as unjust to women, God listened.

Man isn’t God. But if God can listen and change laws, maybe man can, too. It is time to speak up.

Rabbi Vered L. Harris is the spiritual leader of Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City.

