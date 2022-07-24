ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

For 30 years, mother-child sculpture graced bench in downtown Escondido. Then city moved it to Grape Day Park

By Joe Tash
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A bronze statue of a mother and child that was a fixture on Escondido’s Grand Avenue for three decades has been moved to a new home at Grape Day Park to the disappointment of some residents.

The sculpture, called Reflections on Downtown, had perched on a bench in front of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto since about 1990, when it was commissioned by the city of Escondido from sculptor T.J. Dixon.

The decision to move the statue came as the city carried out renovations along Grand Avenue meant to slow traffic and encourage such pedestrian-friendly activities as outdoor dining in the city’s downtown core. Construction on the first phase of the Grand Avenue Vision plan began in January and is nearly complete.

The statue was removed from its longtime home on Grand Avenue in January to make way for construction, and it was stored in a public works yard until last week, when it was reinstalled at its new home on a bus bench on Broadway in front of Grape Day Park, near Escondido City Hall.

Not everyone is thrilled with the move.

”Why would they move it? (Grand Avenue) is where she belongs,” said Patti Thompson, a local Realtor and founder of the Escondido Friends Facebook page, which has some 60,000 members.

Thompson’s post about the move generated more than 50 comments, most in favor of keeping the statue where it was and several supporting the move.

Thompson said she has fond memories of posing for photos of the sculpture with her family members, and looking inside the lady’s purse to be surprised by a face the artist had carved there.

Thompson questioned why the public’s input was not sought on whether to move the statue, and she’s concerned a piece of Escondido’s history will be forgotten now that the statue has been moved away from Grand Avenue’s pedestrian traffic. She also takes issue with the removal of other benches along Grand where she and others could stop for a break while shopping, dining or attending events such as Cruisin’ Grand.

Danielle Lopez, assistant director of Community Services with the city of Escondido, said crews began removing benches along Grand in late 2020 to make way for construction, which included narrowing the street to one lane in each direction and widening sidewalks.

The bench with the sculpture was left in place as long as possible, until work began on that segment of Grand.

While the city did not seek public comment on the plan to move the bronze statue, said Lopez, the city did notify the Escondido Public Art Commission and consulted with the artist’s family as required by the city’s original contract for the piece. That document specified that the city had to identify three potential new locations for the statue.

Since artist T.J. Dixon died in 2018, the city contacted her husband and artistic partner, James Nelson, who agreed that the Grape Day Park location was the best option, Lopez said.

While some may miss seeing the bronze statue at its customary spot on Grand, said Lopez, those who venture to find the sculpture’s new perch on a bus bench on Broadway may also get a chance to see other public art pieces in Grape Day Park, as well as a new mural on the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

“She still is downtown,” said Lopez of the bronze sculpture.

Space for benches along Grand is tight with areas now reserved for outdoor dining, said Lopez, but those who want them can bring up the idea when discussions begin for the next phases of the Grand Avenue Vision Project.

Nelson, the artist’s husband, said he agreed with city officials that Grape Day Park is the best option for moving the bronze and he doesn’t think the meaning of the piece will be altered by its new locale.

Nelson said he appreciated that the city reached out to him, but that ultimately, choosing the new location was the city’s decision.

“Once a client buys a piece, it’s their piece to do with what they want,” Nelson said. “Things change and sometimes pieces have to be moved.”

But he understands the feelings of those who wanted to see the sculpture remain on Grand. “It’s nice that it matters enough to them to think about it and be concerned,” he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

