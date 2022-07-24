PolitiFact: Video doesn’t show Jim Jordan insulting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Viral Facebook Post: Jim Jordan told Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “You’re just dumb.”

PolitiFact's ruling: False

Here's why: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., haven’t always seen eye to eye, and a widely-viewed Facebook post suggests that acrimony has reached the level of personal attacks.

"‘You’re just dumb!’ Jim Jordan SILENCES AOC in Congress in epic exchange," reads the description of an approximately 13-minute long video shared in a July 17 Facebook post.

We watched the video, and no such exchange happens, nor does Jordan call Ocasio-Cortez dumb.

This post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

The video opens with a 2019 clip of Ocasio-Cortez during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing questioning then-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross over the 2020 census. Both Ocasio-Cortez and Jordan are on the committee, but he doesn’t appear in this clip. Rather, then-Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., is seen interrupting Ocasio-Cortez, though he didn’t call her dumb or silence her.

Then the video shows footage of remarks by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. She didn’t call Ocasio-Cortez dumb in the video, either. It next shows a clip of Jordan speaking in 2021 as the House debated impeaching former President Donald Trump a second time. Finally, there’s a clip of Jordan defending then-Attorney General William Barr in 2020. Ocasio-Cortez is not featured.

We looked more broadly online for evidence that Jordan said this to Ocasio-Cortez and found no credible sources to corroborate the Facebook post.

We rate it False.

Our Sources