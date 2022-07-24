ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAWS highlights 'barn cat,' pit bull terrier available for adoption | Pets of the Week

By Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
Considering adopting a new pet? Meet the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) adoptable dog and cat of the week.

Skylar, American pit bull terrier

Skylar is a neutered male American pit bull terrier believed to be around 3 years old. Shelter staff describes Skylar as affectionate, loyal and playful, although he is shy when first meeting new people. He also gets nervous around loud noises and during walks.

Boo, domestic shorthaired cat

Boo is a 1-year-old domestic shorthaired cat who has lived at the PAWS shelter since Feb. 3. Shelter staff refers to Boo as a "barn cat," or one who spends his time outside hunting for critters rather than cuddling on the couch and requires only the basic necessities of food, water and shelter.

For information on adopting these animals, visit https://www.paws-shelter.org/adoption-application.

