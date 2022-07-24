ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Kids learn about crime scene investigation, defensive tactics and more at NWFSC's police camp

By Michael Snyder, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
NICEVILLE — The Northwest Florida State College Police Department held a camp last week for youths interested in the varied aspects of police work.

Police Camp offered a week of activities and exercises that aimed to enhance students’ knowledge in law enforcement and public safety.

Students learned about defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, police K-9s, firearms safety , drones and more. The camp was designed for students in the fifth through ninth grades.

Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

