ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

As MovingAhead studies safety corridors, residents encouraged to learn, weigh in

By Caitlin Vargas
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkYhX_0gqzTvbg00

In March, the Eugene City Council and the Lane Transit District Board of Directors unanimously approved the conceptual visions, also known as the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA), for five transportation corridors under the MovingAhead banner: Highway 99 (enhanced corridor), 30th Avenue to Lane Community College (no change), Coburg Road (enhanced corridor/additional study), River Road (EmX), and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard (enhanced corridor).

MovingAhead is a partnership between the city of Eugene and Lane Transit District to study and prioritize opportunities to improve safety and access for people walking, riding a bike, taking a bus or using a mobility device to travel along the five corridors, while also taking into consideration the potential traffic congestion problems that could occur if Eugene’s population grows by 34,000 people by 2032, as is projected.

The governing bodies’ decision to approve the conceptual vision or LPA for each corridor was informed by the input community members gave to city and LTD staff over the last seven years. This included more than 20 open houses/workshops, emails to more than 1,000 accounts, 60 presentations/community events, 46,000 mailings and canvassing 500 properties along the corridors. This robust outreach resulted in endorsements by neighborhood organizations, including those in River Road and Santa Clara. 

The City Council and LTD Board approved LPAs only directs staff to further study and refine each LPA, develop a funding plan that leverages local, state and federal dollars, and continues to engage neighborhood organizations, property owners and community members in meaningful discussions about the MovingAhead corridors in their neighborhoods. These important next steps in the MovingAhead process will begin in 2023. Eugene City Council and LTD’s Board will continue to shape the project through this next phase, including approval of the final project after staff complete an environmental review.

The decision to approve EmX as the LPA on River Road has drawn the ire of some people who live along the corridor that has included launching a petition to recall a city councilor. Many in the River Road community concerned about EmX are new to the area, chose not to participate in the neighborhood outreach meetings or didn’t know about them, or are simply against the project. To those neighbors, I ask that you participate in the next round of community engagement so your concerns can be heard and considered about potential design features such as bus lanes starting near Maxwell Road, protected bike lanes and more pedestrian crossings throughout the corridor that enhance safety for all using the thoroughfare.

It is important for residents along the MovingAhead corridors, especially those who live in the River Road neighborhood or are involved in the recall petition to understand that MovingAhead is about how people can safely and efficiently move throughout our growing city 10 or more years from now, not how we travel across town today or next year. There is still plenty of time for all voices to be heard before the first shovel goes into the ground on River Road or the other MovingAhead corridors. I encourage people interested in MovingAhead to stay informed by going to the project website (www.movingahead.org) to sign up for updates as they become available later in the year.

It has been a privilege to collaborate with the city of Eugene and neighbors on this transformational project. We look forward to the connectedness and added safety the transit improvements will bring to all in our community.

Caitlin Vargas is the president of the Lane Transit Board of Directors.

Letters should be 200 words or fewer and sent with the writer’s name, address, and daytime phone number via e-mail to rgletters@registerguard.com. Letters may be edited for length and clarity, and maybe published in any medium. We regret that owing to the volume of correspondence we cannot reply to every letter.

Submit a guest view by emailing bomeara@registerguard.com your draft of either 525 words or 725 words, not in between. Include any relevant links to resources and research. Also, be sure to include a short biography explaining who you are, what you do and where you live. Writers may publish one guest view per 90 days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Linn County sanitation rates increase 8%

Rural residents in Linn County will see an 8% increase in their monthly trash-hauling rates due to rising and unpredictable inflation rates. Linn County commissioners decided unanimously on the 8% increase at their Tuesday morning, July 27. This is the first rate increase for solid waste sanitation in four years,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene factory to produce mobile housing for residents

Lane County non-profits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing begins next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable. Units will...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

New permanent supportive housing community opening in Eugene

Homes for Good wants their buildings to "have human commections without explicitly naming buildings after folks," said Ela Kubok, Communications Director. The Nel fit this criteria because it is both a human name and a play on CharNELton one of the streets that building is located on. Homes for Good...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Linn and Benton counties adjust to new 988 hotline

People experiencing a mental health crisis have a new number they can call: 988. Designed to be an easy number to remember, the 24/7 hotline will connect callers — or texters — with crisis counselors and services. “What 988 does is make it simple,” said Tanya Thompson, Linn...
LINN COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Traffic
Lane County, OR
Government
Lane County, OR
Traffic
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
kezi.com

Methane gas at Philomath subdivision has some residents nervous

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- The discovery of methane gas at a new Philomath subdivision has brought construction on additional homes to a screeching halt. The Millpond Crossing development is built on a former log pond and mill southwest of Philomath. During construction, a large amount of underground decomposing organic material was found on the site that could produce methane gas. Methane is highly explosive, and residents at Millpond Crossing have reportedly been told to avoid using power tools, barbecues, or anything that may cause a spark or set off the gas.
PHILOMATH, OR
Lebanon-Express

Fate, meet irony: Sodaville doesn't have enough water

A Linn County city that once thrived off of abundant bubbling mineral streams continues to struggle with not having enough water every summer for its 350 residents. Any number of solutions have been proposed over the years, but their estimated costs were more than the people of Sodaville were wanting — or able — to pay. For now, residents continue to get their water trucked in from Lebanon during the summer months when city wells are unable to meet the demand.
LINN COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Male rescued by firefighters in South Santiam River near Bates Bridge

Lebanon firefighters and water rescue technicians rescued a male who, reportedly, had fallen off a flotation device in the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive shortly after noon Saturday, near Bates Bridge. A news release from LFD did not indicate the time of the rescue or the age of the...
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eugene City Council#Movingahead#Lane Community College#Lpa#Ltd
thatoregonlife.com

Man Starting Fires in Oregon Gets Tied to Tree by Locals

In an unsettling event that took place Monday, a man from Veneta, Oregon, by the name of Trennon Smith was starting wildfires in a remote forested corner of Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian. According to a sheriff, the man was tied to a tree by three local residents until authorities arrived. This could not have come at a worse time, with many parts of Oregon facing an extreme record heat wave. With temperatures hitting triple digits in the northwest, Seattle and Portland are under excessive-heat warnings until Thursday evening.
VENETA, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene McDonald's employee, 'a light in our store', wins national award

EUGENE, Ore. — Behind the Golden Arches one employee gets a special and festive thank you. As part of The McDonald’s “Thank You Crew” program, Christine Beil is their national winner!. Co-owners Shane and Kara Campbell decorated the Eugene store ahead of Beil’s arrival to work...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany business to close after spat with downtown association member

When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has welcomed his business with open arms. The twist is that the disgruntled patron who he alleges has warded off potential customers is...
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Cottage Grove Area, July 26

Sunday night just before 5:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a person at Cottage Grove Lake had gone underwater and not resurfaced. The involved, 74 year old Harry McIntire of Cottage Grove, had been reportedly boating with his wife near Primitive Campground prior to the incident. Deputies along with Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and searched into the night, however McIntire has not yet been located. The search has resumed this morning. Additional details will be released as they become available.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KVAL

2-alarm apartment fire leaves tenants displaced

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-Springfield fire is reporting that a 2nd alarm apartment fire at was put out early Wednesday (July 27) morning. The fire broke out at the Riviera Village Apartments on River Avenue near Beltline. Arriving crews found heavy fire on the exterior and in the attic of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash blocks traffic on Highway 99 near Monroe

MONROE, Ore. -- A vehicle crash on Highway 99 shut down a large portion of the road between Monroe and Junction City. The crash reportedly occurred at about 10:40 a.m. this morning, July 26. It involved a semi truck and a garbage truck, according to ODOT. All lanes of Highway 99 from milepost 101 to milepost 107 were closed. Power lines were brought down in the crash, and large swathes of Monroe are reportedly without electricity.
MONROE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Body found in Santiam River, identified

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said. The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police responds to five overdoses within 7-hour period

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police officers were kept busy responding to severe overdoses July 22 and into July 23, the police department said Monday. The overdoses were located throughout the city. Calls came in July 22 at 6:05 p.m., 6:22 p.m., 6:37 p.m., 7:35 p.m., and on July 23...
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy