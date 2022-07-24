ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Guard

Let Newberg's intolerance be a warning for Oregon: It can happen here

By Ty Warren
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wOWO_0gqzTuix00

In September 2021, the Newberg School Board voted to remove all rainbow and Black Lives Matter banners under the pretense these symbols were “divisive.” Uproar ensued and the board later amended the language to all “political” symbols, with ironic exemptions for the United States and Oregon flags (the U.S. flag is inherently a political symbol). This became national news but has since dropped off the radar.

It shouldn’t. Fallout from that horrible decision is still settling.

Since that September, three board members who support marginalized kids have resigned, citing harassment and a toxic environment. The most recent occurred a couple of weeks ago on June 27.

Honestly, I don’t blame them. When people scream “groomer” at you enough and send you threatening messages, it gets old fast. I know. But I do hope they continue to advocate for marginalized communities because we need them. The kids need them.

As I have written numerous times in this space, more than 300 anti-LGBTQIA measures exist in legislatures across the country. Some have been passed, more are on the way. Rainbow flags have been banned, books featuring diversity forbidden, queer educators told not to mention their spouses, trans kids denied health care, parents and educators threatened with criminal charges for supporting LGBTQIA kids. The assaults on marginalized communities across the country, particularly kids, are exhaustive and exhausting.

Yet in some ways, the Newberg policy worries me more because we tend to be a little complacent in Oregon. Progressive neighbors see what’s happening in Florida and Texas and think it cannot happen here.

It can. It is.

When authorities decide supporting kids of color and LGBTQIA kids is “political” and “divisive,” they are sending a clear message that the existence of those kids is a problem. Symbols supporting marginalized groups are only “divisive” to those who have biases against those communities. For kids in those communities, the symbols signify safety and welcome.

Growing up in a culture that persistently attacks your very existence has devastating effects. Depression rates, harassment, substance abuse and suicide rates all skyrocket. Newberg’s removal of rainbow and BLM symbols doesn’t protect kids. It puts the most marginalized at far greater risk of harm.

I sometimes wonder what life could have been like had I seen a trans or rainbow flag in school, to be welcomed by my community rather than rejected and forced into decades of hiding.

Then I try to imagine having that supportive environment only for it to be suddenly and publicly yanked away with rancor and animus. It’s not a hypothetical exercise. There are kids of color and queer kids in Newberg feeling betrayed and rejected by adults who cannot manage their own biases and behavior, much less handle the best interests of marginalized students. When the Proud Boys show up in support of your actions, maybe it’s time for a little self-reflection.

To the former Newberg School District board members who resigned, I thank you for fighting on behalf of our kids. I hope you can continue advocating for kids in marginalized communities. To the rest of us in Oregon, let Newberg be a warning. It can happen here.

It is happening here.

Ty Warren is a senior instructor at the University of Oregon and an active proponent for trans rights and regular contributor to The Register-Guard. He lives in Eugene.

Submit a guest view by emailing bomeara@registerguard.com your draft of either 525 words or 725 words, not in between. Include any relevant links to resources and research. Also, be sure to include a short biography explaining who you are, what you do and where you live. Writers may publish one guest view per 90 days.

Letters should be 200 words or fewer and sent with the writer’s name, address, and daytime phone number via e-mail to rgletters@registerguard.com. Letters may be edited for length and clarity, and maybe published in any medium. We regret that owing to the volume of correspondence we cannot reply to every letter.

Comments / 172

forlawandorder
3d ago

The only flag that should be flown is our American flag. Schools need to teach Reading, writing, arithmetic not indoctrinate.

Reply(12)
271
Ordinary American
3d ago

Cry me a river, groomer. Removing those flags and encouraging those board members to resign are both tremendously helpful steps toward returning to a normal learning environment.

Reply(1)
182
Child of God 777
3d ago

Why do people think that other people want to know if you are straight, gay, or transgender? It's up to you to celebrate yourself with your significant other, not the public. I celebrate my life with God and follow the Bible. I only need God's love and support to live the best life I'm supposed to live.

Reply(20)
130
Related
newschoolbeer.com

Washington Breweries Sue the state of Oregon alleging discrimination

On July 26th 2022 three Washington breweries filed a lawsuit against the State of Oregon alleging unlawful discrimination against them in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution. The complaint is an attempt to overturn Oregon state rules that prohibit out-of-state breweries to self-distribute or ship their own beer direct to consumers in the state. Washington has no similar laws, and many Oregon breweries enjoy the ability to cross state lines and sell their beer without aligning themselves with a third party wholesale company.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregon's state government is making inflation even worse

Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Depression#It Can Happen#Intolerance#Racism#The Newberg School Board#Lgbtqia
opb.org

Report reveals a surge in anti-Asian crimes in Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Kimberly Dam usually feels safe working at her coffee shop, Portland Cà Phê, in southeast Portland. But that sense of safety changed in February. “Our door was, I don’t know if it was smashed or someone shot a BB gun...
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Company Wants $14m To Get Out Of Oregon Mega Dairy (Latest News)

According to new records that reveal numerous setbacks, the firm that acquired a struggling giant dairy facility in northern Oregon several years ago may be prepared to give up on its attempts toward reopening it. According to The Tri-City Herald, Easterday Dairy has received numerous warnings for failing to control...
PORTLAND, OR
idahobusinessreview.com

US sues Idaho over stockwater rights

The United States has filed a civil suit against the state of Idaho over water rights — again. In its complaint filed on June 2, the U.S. argued that changes to Idaho’s laws over the last five years regarding the forfeiture of unused water rights threatens the federal livestock grazing programs. The government’s arguments invoked ...
IDAHO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon emergency SNAP benefits to continue in August

Oregon announced that most residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in August. The Oregon Department of Human Services said 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon's history with the KKK runs deep. Let's talk about it.

In the 1920s, a resurgent Klan found a warm reception in Portland and the rest of Oregon A century ago, Portland was Ku Klux Klan country. Thousands of Portlanders packed downtown auditoriums to hear Klan speakers. Burning crosses lit up the sky above Mt. Tabor and Mt. Scott. Klansmen wearing white robes and hoods staged car rallies on city streets and entered floats in parades. Part 1 of a 5-part special report By 1922, only one year after the reincarnated Klan expanded to Oregon, the Rose City hosted one of the nation's largest KKK chapters. "Portland became the...
kptv.com

Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon’s Brown, other Western governors call on Congress to pass CHIPS Act

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other Western governors are calling on Congress to pass legislation with billions of dollars in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. Senate will have its first vote on the legislation on Tuesday morning, Senate President Chuck Schumer said Monday, and it will move to the U.S. House after a final Senate vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Oregonians will vote on gun measure, ban on high-capacity magazines

Petitioners submit sufficient signatures to place the 'Reduction in Gun Violence Act' on the November ballot. A measure that would require a permit and training prior to purchasing a gun is destined for the November general election ballot in Oregon. If approved, the measure would also ban the manufacture and sale of magazines of more than 10 rounds on all firearms -- not just the handguns responsible for most of the gun violence in America, nor the assault-style weapons tied to recent mass shootings -- but also semiautomatic rifles and pistols used by hunters, competitive shooters and for self-defense. A...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Oregon history rolls into Brooks

The Great Oregon Steam-Up is coming up on the horizon it Brooks Powerline Heritage ParkAnyone who harbors a fascination for history should seriously consider visiting Brooks during one of the upcoming weekends. The annual Great Oregon Steam-Up is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. This event is touted as the 2022 Gold Winner among events reviewed by Best of the Willamette Valley. The regional-rating website noted: "The Great Oregon Steam-Up is the showcase event at Powerland Heritage Park. This feature event is currently celebrating 52 continuous years of operation and...
BROOKS, OR
WWEEK

Audit of Oregon Employment Department Finds Plenty of Problems

On July 27, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a blistering audit of the Oregon Employment Department. Auditors examined the agency’s much-criticized performance during the initial stage of the pandemic, when unemployment soared from record lows of 3.4% to 13.3% in less than two months. Previous audits in 2012...
OREGON STATE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy