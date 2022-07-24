ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without the Pelicans — and community support — there would be no Blue Wahoos | Guestview

By Quint Studer
 3 days ago
In the summer of 2002 the song "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" could be heard at a minor league baseball game between two minor league teams in Pensacola for the first time in 40 years.

From the early 1900s to the early 1960s, minor league baseball flourished in many southern communities. In the early '60s with the integration of Major League Baseball, cities in the south lost their teams due to the racism players of color faced. Thus in 1962 the Pensacola Senators played their last season.

Forty years later it was exciting to learn that minor league baseball was coming to Pensacola. Rishy and I have always loved the impact baseball as on a community.

That 2002 summer we sat in the temporary folding chairs and watched the Pensacola Pelicans play the Selma Cloverleafs. We enjoyed ourselves and thought what a nice opportunity for people in the community. The next morning, Pensacola News Journal reporter Gordon Paulus wrote a story that a person from Destin was buying the team. I thought to myself I wish I had known it was for sale.

The next day the paper reported the decision had fallen through. I called Gordon to find out who owned the team. The team would not have existed if not for Bill Hamilton, the athletic director of Pensacola State College, who had not agreed to let the team play there. Special thanks to Bill.

I learned more. Minor league baseball had independent teams (not affiliated with a Major League team) and teams affiliated with Major League teams. A few independent teams were successful. Many of these were close to bigger cities and took advantage of the fact Major League territorial rights kept affiliated teams out of these cities. (This has since changed.)

Most independent teams were short lived as they had great passion but were usually short on capital. The Southeastern League came about do the the demise of the All-American League. As Mobile and Birmingham and others got stadiums and affiliated teams, there were only two teams left that had been in the All American League. The owners of those teams decided to create four teams for a six-team league and named it the Southeastern League. In the first season the league was already in financial trouble. This despite the heroic effort of James Gamble, the league president.

We ended up owning the team by covering their debt. By the time we played our first game two teams had ceased operations. As I write in my books, sometimes the heart wins out over the brains. This was the case here. Rishy and I plunged in from setting up chairs to Rishy becoming a shirt-maker.

Due to only four teams, the Southeastern League championship tournament was played in Pensacola. The Pelicans won the league title led by a number of local players including Pete Del Ratta, the player/manager, and Talmadge Nunnari and Ryan Satterwhite. The season ended on nice note.

After the 2002 season UWF Athletic Director Richard Berg and Argo Baseball Coach Jim Spooner asked to meet with me and floated the idea of moving the games to UWF. This was a nice win for seating capacity, which was larger. Bill Hamilton understood this completely.

The 2003 season was filled with challenges. Days before the season started a team dropped out. To keep the league going Rishy and I funded a travel team. We now paid for two teams. David Angeron, the Pelican general manager, stepped in to manage the travel team.

Over the years we plugged away. In 2005 City Manager Tom Bonfield approached us about moving The Studer Group downtown and building a stadium. Today that is the Maritime Place office building and Blue Wahoo stadium.

Rishy and I are hoping to see you on July 30 to commemorate the last 20 years of minor league baseball in Pensacola. We are inviting players, coaches, and radio play by play people from the last 20 years to come to the game. There will be a special emphasis on those Pelican years. Those players and staff laid the foundation for the Blue Wahoo’s. Some will be in person and some via video. Our friend friend and former manager Bernie Carbo will be back in town.

If not for James Gamble, David Angeron, Bill Hamilton, Richard Berg and Jim Spooner — and many of you who supported the Pelicans — there would be no Blue Wahoo fun.

Thank you.

Quint and Rishy Studer are majority owners in the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

