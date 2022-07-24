ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven days: Greatest Showcase comes out swinging; Potterfest casts enchanting spell

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, July 25. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

TUESDAY

Jazz Concerts with Joe Occhipinti & Friends

1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. The West Florida Public Library is sponsoring a series of jazz concerts hosted by Joe Occhipinti, one of Jazz Pensacola’s founding members. Occhipinti and his friends will perform jazz standards as an educational outreach to highlight the Jazz Room on the second floor of the library. Free. More info: jazzpensacola.com.

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Hi Tide Band. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

THURSDAY

Heroes Among Us Speaker Series

6 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. The Cpl. J.R. Spears Detachment of the Marine Corps League presents the annual Heroes Among Us speaker series with guest of honor retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Keith Raisch, U.S. Coast Guard. CW4 Raisch has over 36 years of experience as a deck, navigation and watch officer, including 10 years aboard the CGC EAGLE, five years on board the CGC POLAR STAR, and two command tours on the marine construction vessel CGC SAGINAW. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted for the Heroes Among Us Fund to help veterans in need. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

Tunes by the Dunes Concert Series

7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Navarre Beach Marine Park, 8705 Gulf Blvd., Navarre. Tunes by the Dunes is a free spring concert series held on Thursday evenings. Enjoy a relaxing evening for live local music and food vendors. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own beach blankets and lawn chairs. Hosted by the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. This week features Password Reset. Free. More info: 850-939-3267 or navarrechamber.com/tunes-by-the-dunes.

FRIDAY

The annual Coin & Currency Show

9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30. Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton. The Santa Rosa County Auditorium is hosting the annual Coin & Currency Show. Local and regional coin dealers will be on-hand to buy, sell and trade. Free. More info: my-coinshows.com/Pensacola-Annual-Coin-Currency-Show.

‘Cinderella’

7:30 p.m. July 29 and 30; 2:30 p.m. July 31; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 5; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 through 12; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. A kind girl named Cinderella lives with her evil stepmother and hateful stepsisters after the death of her father. Forced to work as a maid in her own home, Cinderella dreams of an adventurous life. When it is announced that the Prince is giving a ball, Cinderella wishes to attend, but it seems impossible. With help from her animal friends and her magical Fairy Godmother, Cinderella's dream of a lovely night comes to life. Written by Rodgers & Hammerstein and directed by Katelyn Geri with musical direction by Tina Buran. Tickets start at $17 for adults and $9 for children and students. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Low Country Shrimp Boil

3 p.m. Saturday, July 30. 200 South, 200 S. Palafox Place. Celebrate summer at 200 South with a low country shrimp boil! Browse all of the local market vendors, jam out to Jarred McConnell and the High Aces starting at 4 p.m. and bring an appetite because the low country shrimp boil begins at 5 p.m. until it's gone. Party on after supper with DJ Drone at 9 p.m. More info: 200southpalafox.com.

Hot City, Cool City Walking Tour

4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Martin Luther King Plaza, 50 N. Palafox St. Enjoy a late afternoon summer stroll through downtown Pensacola and explore the old and new ways that cities can adapt to the higher temperatures and heavier rainfall of our changing climate. Along the way organizers will look at the many features of buildings, streets, and parks that can help keep cities and their inhabitants cooler and more comfortable while using less energy. The tour guide is Christian Wagley of the nonprofit group Healthy Gulf. More info: 850-687-9968 or christian@healthygulf.org.

Memphis May Fire

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Saturday, July 30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Metalcore band Memphis May Fire brings the Remade In Misery Tour presented by SiriusXM Octane to Vinyl Music Hall. The show features special guests From Ashes To New, Rain City Drive, and Wolves At The Gate. For all ages. $22. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

Bands on the Bayou

6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Bayview Park, 4100 Menendez Drive. The East Hill Neighborhood Association presents the Bands on the Bayou Community Concert Series. Come with chairs, blankets and family by land or water, and join everyone on the lawn at the new Bayview Community Center. Boat access is available. Local food trucks will be in attendance. This week features the Abby Kasch Band. Free. More info: bandsonthebayou.com.

The Greatest Showcase

7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. First Dance Ballroom presents the second annual Greatest Showcase benefiting Council on Aging hosted by actress, producer and director Megan Caulfield. Dancers performing include Josh Gay (The Voice of Pensacola), Grace Arnealt (president, Gulf Breeze Chamber of Commerce), Dr. Luis Navas (Medical Center Clinic), Sasha Daneva (general manager, Holiday Inn Express, Orange Beach), Jessica Ayers (Council on Aging West Florida), Deb Corbin (Council on Aging West Florida), Craig Shumaker (Council on Aging West Florida), Amy Day (Everyday Nutrition Pensacola), Adrianna Williams (vice president of support services at NurseSpring), Kyle Rank (Retired Peoria Rivermen and assistant director of strength & conditioning at UWF). Tickets start at $33. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com.

SUNDAY

Potterfest 2022

11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. Perfect Plain is celebrating Harry Potter's birthday exactly how he'd want, with an all-day celebration featuring themed cocktails (more Butterbeer than you could ever conjure), beer, decor, trivia, a costume contest, crafts and activities. Don your favorite robes, gather your best witch, warlock, and magical creature friends, and get ready to party like it's 1998 and Harry's just defeated Lord Voldemort. Free. More info: perfectplain.com.

