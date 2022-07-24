ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia Commission District 4 race pits Robert Bender against newcomer Stan McDaniels

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
The Escambia County District 4 Republican Primary is a contest of contrast between two very different candidates.

Incumbent Commissioner Robert Bender has a simple message for voters: elect someone who's done the job of working to improve the county.

"I dig into the issues and evaluate them on the merit," Bender told the News Journal in an interview earlier this month. "And we've been able to get a lot done. Of course, there's still a lot to do."

Bender's Republican opponent is Stan McDaniels, a newcomer to local politics.

McDaniels hasn't raised much money compared to Bender. And McDaniels landed in hot water when he was arrested earlier this month and charged with openly carrying a handgun in downtown Pensacola on the Fourth of July.

McDaniels said he didn't plan to get arrested, but was protesting the state's gun laws banning the open carry of weapons.

"I would've hoped the officers would have upheld the Constitution," McDaniels said.

McDaniels said he plans to fight the charges all the way to the Supreme Court.

"If I have to do time and be a political prisoner for 60 days and a $500 fine, I think that's very unfortunate. I jumped through all the hoops to get my concealed weapons permit and followed the law for all of the years."

McDaniels said he is running to combat what he sees as corruption in Escambia County government.

"Growing up, I got to see the product of all the corruption that has gone on in this town for such a long time," McDaniels said. "And I'm tired of seeing it all happen."

McDaniels said his own story is a "redemption story" after being arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and manufacture/deliver a hallucinogen when he was 17. He served probation and was able to get his GED in 2001. In 2010, he graduated from the University of West Florida with a degree in construction management.

McDaniels said he believes the county and city should work together more and said he believed the county should help build a bathroom at Veterans Memorial Park.

Bender was a newcomer to politics in 2018 when he bested a crowded primary field as someone who grew up in Pensacola and had business experience in the insurance world.

After four years on the job as a full-time commissioner, Bender said his education and experience plus the relationships he's built over the last few years with state and federal officials would enable him to do even more for the district.

Bender said his top priorities are to work to improve the Public Safety Department, improve stormwater and drainage, and continue to bring more jobs to the county.

In his first term, one of Bender's biggest moves in the county was to push the Pensacola Beach toll to a fully electronic system.

Bender said the move has cut down on a lot of the traffic problems at Pensacola Beach.

"We've made great strides in four years in putting over 10% more traffic through than we would on our busiest days and greatly reduced the amount of time it takes to gets there," Bender said. "So I think it gives everybody a more enjoyable day on the beach, but it's also working with the city of Gulf Breeze making it better for them where (the traffic) doesn't shut down their city."

Bender said the next big issue to tackle on the beach is parking, and he is continuing to look for ways to improve the parking situation on the beach.

Bender on the retirement controversy

Bender inadvertently kicked off a firestorm when he elected to join the county's local retirement program rather than the Florida Retirement System. He was the first commissioner to join the local retirement program in six years and the only active commissioner in the program at the time.

Bender said he was told by county staff the contribution rate was the same level for commissioners as senior managers, but it turned out that the contribution rate commissioners received almost doubled the senior-management rate and is equal to nearly half a commissioner's salary in retirement contributions.

"I contacted the clerk's office, the payroll and asked about it," Bender said. "They said that they were correct that it was the higher amount. And that's what the board had voted on previously."

In 2020, two other commissioners switched to the local program and a move by Commissioner Steven Barry to seek back-pay in 2021 sparked controversy over the program, which will now be settled in a lawsuit between the county and the Clerk's Office.

For his part, Bender said he doesn't support the higher rates of the program and believes it should be much lower.

"I did not vote to continue at that higher rate," Bender said. "I don't think that's where it needs to be. And unfortunately, it just became very political. Instead of just trying to resolve it — because I asked the clerk if she wanted an attorney general opinion — and she said no. That could have saved us a lot of heartache and expenses."

Bender said he ran to serve the people of Escambia County.

"I didn't know about (the retirement program) when I ran," Bender said. "I wasn't expecting that. It's not why I ran, and it's not why I'm running now.

Bender said the retirement scandal highlights the bigger problem counties face with mandates from the state to fund the FRS system with all county constitutional officers costing the county an additional 57% of their salary.

"It's definitely something that we need to work on at the state level," Bender said.

The winner of the primary between the candidates will go on to face Democratic candidate Myra Van Hoose in the November election.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

