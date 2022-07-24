ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chop Barbershop Bellview brings vintage haircutting experience to Pensacola | New Business

By Kalyn Wolfe
 3 days ago
Courtney Grubbs is getting outdoor signage placed on her new business Monday.

Even though the entire process took longer than expected, Grubbs knows that having a sign prominently placed will help get the word out about Chop Bellview.

But don’t let the name fool you. The meat of the business is hair.

“We get a lot of people online and on Facebook that think we’re a steakhouse,” Grubbs said. “I don’t know why people think we’re a steakhouse, but that’s something they’ll ask and we’ll say, ‘No, we’re a barbershop and we do cuts for the whole family,’ and explain what all we can do.”

Sorry, we're closed:Opened in 1942, Pensacola staple Warrington Hardware & Marine to close after 80 years

Another old school business:Pensacola's Surf & Sand Hotel, built in 1994, concludes 'vintage chic' makeover

Chop Barbershop - Bellview, located at 5998 Mobile Highway, Suite 10, in Pensacola, held a grand opening celebration on June 25.

“Each of the stores are independently owned, and I have the Niceville location and the new Pensacola store,” Grubbs said. “My main goal is to have three. I fell in love with the company when they reached out to me two years ago.”

Coincidentally, around that same time, Grubbs and her family were trying to decide where to plant roots and establish themselves.

“My mom actually retired down here on the Panhandle,” Grubbs said. “My husband and I were going back and forth, looking to see which side of the family we wanted to go to, and the Panhandle just seemed to fit right. Everything was lining up.”

Chop Bellview has two colorists on staff, offers men's and women's haircuts, and includes the classic barbershop experience — complete with the hot towel and shave on the back of the neck.

“Our look inside is old school and modern at the same time,” Grubbs said. “We want you to be your best self and feel as comfortable as you can.”

Latest New Business columns:

Vacay Village of Pensacola can be your next staycay destination

Tropic Falls indoor water park at OWA officially open for business

Lil' Toot Boat Tours offers views of Pensacola Beach up close and personal

According to Grubbs, this also speaks to the mottos that Chop embodies.

“We want to make sure that each of our employees and staff can feel like this is their own,” Grubbs said. “Another motto we live by is ‘hair for humanity.’ Meaning, we don’t discriminate at all. Everyone deserves great hair. It shouldn’t be reserved for the super wealthy, so we try to stay within a good median price range.”

Grubbs also said that a business is only as successful as the team you build within it.

“I’m a very hands-on owner,” Grubbs said. “I’ll actually cut on the floor too. I like to be like part of the team. I don’t want them to feel like I’m not there to help them out or put in some elbow grease, and I love my Niceville staff. They’re like a second family to me, and with the Pensacola staff, we also clicked immediately.”

As for what’s on the horizon, Grubbs is actively looking for events, causes and local businesses to partner with as she deepens Chop Bellview’s footprint.

“I’m a firm believer in giving back,” Grubbs said. “If you stay within your community — your neighbors and you help each other out — it’s better all around for everybody. It grows the city, it grows your business, it grows your team.”

Chop Barbershop - Bellview is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/chopbellview or call 850-491-6236.

Kalyn Wolfe is a freelance columnist for the News Journal. Send new business tips to pcolanewbiz@gmail.com.

