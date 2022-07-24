ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Senate race: Incumbent Doug Broxson faces John Mills in his first Senate bid

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
The 2022 primary will see a long-serving state senator and a perennial political contender vying for the Republican nod for the Florida Senate's 1st District seat.

Candidate Charlie Nichols will win the Democratic party's nomination automatically due to running unopposed.

However, the Republican side of the aisle will see incumbent state Sen. Doug Broxson try to win reelection against candidate John Mills, who previously lost a 2020 bid for the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Broxson was elected as Florida's 1st District state senator in 2016, representing all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and a portion of Okaloosa County. Before that, Broxson served in the Florida House of Representatives for six years beginning in 2010.

He told the News Journal that his plans for his last term, if reelected, are to make sure that the district and its organizations are treated like every other district in Florida.

"We're going to continue to make sure our area gets treated as part of the state and gets equal appropriations," Broxson said. "We're definitely concerned about the university and (Pensacola State College) getting fair funding from state."

Mills told the News Journal that he has an "uphill battle," but will continue working to get his message out to the public.

"My opponent definitely has more money than I do, but it's a matter of getting the message out," Mills said. "It's definitely an uphill battle, but that doesn't mean I'm going to give in."

Mills' primary concern is gun rights in Florida, telling the News Journal he is not happy with Broxson's decision to vote affirmatively for SB-7026, a Florida bill that increased the purchase-age for rifles and shotguns to 21, prevents the sale of firearm accessories that increase the fire rate of semi-automatic weapons and added a three-day waiting period on shotgun and rifle purchases.

The bill passed the state Senate on March 5, 2018, by 20 votes to 18. It was a direct response to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting in Parkland, when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people.

According to a statement provided by Mills, he pledges to file a bill to counteract the bill Broxson voted for to "stand up to the special interests and lobbyist influence."

"When I am sworn in and take that sacred oath, I will on day one file legislation to repeal the gun control measures passed by Doug Broxson," Mills states, "and I will file legislation to enact Constitutional Carry."

Mills previously ran for the District 1 U.S. House seat in 2018 and 2020, but lost both times to Gaetz in the primary election.

If Broxson is reelected, he will finish his term in 2024 and will not be able to run again due to reaching his term limit.

The primary election for the state senate is Aug. 23. The winner of the primary will take on Nichols in the general election on Nov. 8.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

