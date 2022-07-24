ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

 3 days ago
Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA. (Amongh Manjunath)

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Quality Improvement Nurse (RN) at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Systems/Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
  3. Cook at Housing Matters
  4. Detention Nurse Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  5. Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Systems Administrator at Cabrillo College
  7. Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
  8. Elementary School Math Teacher at Orchard School
  9. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  10. Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Comments / 0

