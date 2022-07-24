ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor

A letter from Bishop Vincke

True story. A friend of mine’s 15-year-old son needed to take Tylenol for a headache that he had at school. In order to take the Tylenol, he needed his parents’ permission as well as his doctor’s permission. However, if Value Them Both does not pass, there is a very likely chance that in Kansas a 15-year-old would not need her parents’ or doctor’s permission to have an abortion?

This doesn’t seem right. On Aug. 2, the Value Them Both Amendment is on the ballot. Several years ago, the Kansas Supreme Court decided that abortion is a constitutional right. Because of that, many of the commonsense restrictions on the abortion industry could go by the wayside, like a sandcastle on the beach.

A “yes” vote for the Value Them Both Amendment will ensure our ability to keep basic regulations on the abortion industry and to protect both mothers and babies. But here is another thought on why I think Kansans should vote yes on the Value Them Both Amendment. St. Teresa of Calcutta once said that it should not surprise us when we hear of killings and wars and the disrespect for human life. She said that if we kill the unborn, the weakest in society, there will be no stopping killing others.

We all can see how much destruction of life is in society through shootings and wars. Let’s start choosing life and love in our society by protecting mothers and babies. Please join me in voting "yes” on Aug. 2.

Most Reverend Gerald L. Vincke

Bishop of Salina

Catholic Diocese of Salina

What voting no means

I am writing this letter because there are many organizations and also individuals saying that we should vote no on the “Value Them Both Amendment” to our state constitution on Aug. 2. This information and voting “no” couldn’t be further from the truth. Also, people are being confused by all this information that is being put out on the TV, radio and mail. The information is being made to look like it is correct. It is not, and here is why.

In 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to pass Roe V Wade, and that decision convinced many Americans that abortion is a “constitutional right.” Basically, this decision took away the rights of all states to say yes or no to abortion and mandated abortion rights across our nation. In effect, the Supreme Court found this right to abortion in our U.S. Constitution even though the word “abortion” is not found in it.

Since then, some states have responded to this “constitutional right” by constraining abortion in various ways. That is what happened in Kansas. From 1995-2019 the Kansas House and Senate passed laws constraining abortion in Kansas. That changed in April 2019 when our Kansas Supreme Court found an unconstrained right to abortion in our 1859 Kansas Constitution. All laws constraining abortion are now presumed to be unconstitutional, and specifically late-term abortions are now a constitutional right in Kansas.

Since the ruling, abortions in Kansas have increased, and Kansas is a destination state for abortions. If this amendment is not passed, this will continue.

”The Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment” restores the voice of Kansans, through their elected officials, to have a say on the abortion industry. This ruling gives power to the legislature to protect the unborn. Voting “no” would mean that Kansas would allow late term abortions, parents would not be notified of a minor’s abortion, our pro-life laws would be thrown out and the life of a baby would be devalued.

What will the next steps be after passage of “Value Them Both?” That will be up to the legislative process, just like in other states. Right now, we don’t have that option. As citizens of Kansas, I believe that we have a responsibility to influence governing authorities with biblical truth. Elections matter. The “Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment” is a necessary and foundational step to return our voice to this critical issue. Please join me on Aug. 2nd and vote “yes.”

Venita Rosenow, Clay Center

The opinions expressed in these letters are that of the opinion writer and not necessarily the Salina Journal.

