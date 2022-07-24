ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

More layoffs looming in region as Medline, NFI plan job cuts

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOfd6_0gqzSE8000
Medline is one of several companies cutting jobs in the Charlotte region in the coming months. (Charlotte Business Journal)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — More layoffs are looming for workers in the Charlotte region, with two companies notifying state and local officials in recent days of their plans to cut jobs later this summer and into the fall.

Medline Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of products for the health-care industry, expects to lay off 97 workers as it closes a facility in Rowan County, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Meanwhile, just across the state line, National Distribution Centers, doing business as NFI, has notified the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce that it will reduce its workforce in York County.

(WATCH BELOW: Goodwill helps connect people with jobs through trade-skill programs)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

rose voyer
3d ago

If any company starts laying off workers and got a loan to stay said workers working, they need to pay the loan back!! That should go for any millionaires, they should have used their own money before getting a loan

Reply
2
lifesabeach/NC
3d ago

Even Bidens job records are a lie! If the economy is so great, why is this happening?🤔

Reply
5
Related
WNCT

Businessman buys nearly 46,000 clear PVC backpacks from CMS

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local businessman has paid just short of $100,000 for new clear PVC backpacks that were never used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. According to public records, Louis Sinkoe, the owner of the now-closed Famous Mart on North Tryon Street, paid $95,625 via wire transfer on Tuesday, July 26. The backpacks were sold as-is for $85,000 with a buyer’s premium of $10,625 on top of that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

State rules delay cork-popping on Mooresville social district

MOORESVILLE – Early last month, downtown Mooresville business owners, town residents and a majority of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners thought the green flag had been waved to start plans for Race City’s first-ever social district. Already in place in several municipalities throughout North Carolina – including Lake...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Layoffs#Medline Industries#Cox Media Group
erienewsnow.com

Logistics Plus Opens New Warehouse Near Charlotte, North Carolina

As many businesses struggle with inflation, Logistics Plus is thriving. On Tuesday, the company announced that it has opened another warehouse near Charlotte, North Carolina. The 500,000-square-foot facility is located in Rock Hill, North Carolina, just south of Charlotte. "Charlotte was kind of a natural place for us to open,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
whqr.org

Feds suing 3 NC-based poultry producers over unfair worker practices

The Justice Department is filing an antitrust lawsuit against three of the nation's largest poultry producers for unfair labor practices. Three people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the suit is being filed Monday in Maryland. Cargill, Sanderson Farms, and Wayne Farms employ thousands of people in North...
LAW
Axios Charlotte

Changes are underway at the EpiCentre

Changes are afoot at the EpiCentre, previously a buzzing complex Uptown where people would flock to eat, drink, shop and be entertained. The EpiCentre auction has been delayed, again. It was scheduled for July 26 at 10am, and has been pushed back to Aug. 9 at 10am at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. The highest bidder […] The post Changes are underway at the EpiCentre appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire caused more than $2 million in damage at a Huntersville company late Monday night, first responders said. Around 11 p.m., crews worked to tackle the fire at the textile manufacturing business Saertex on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Photos tweeted by the Huntersville Fire Department from...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CATS to reduce bus service frequencies due to driver shortage

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System said it will reduce its bus service frequencies due to driver shortages starting Aug. 15. Since the start of the pandemic, transit systems across the country have faced challenges with staffing shortages. But more recently, CATS has had dozens of bus drivers call out each day, leading to delays for commuters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Birkdale Village to add seven new tenants

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Seven new retailers and restaurants are set to open at Huntersville’s Birkdale Village as major renovations continue at the mixed-use center. On Wednesday, property owner and real estate company North American Properties announced the new tenants — Foxcroft Wine Co., The Good Wurst Co., Warby Parker, Beck on Broad, Cosmo Gypsy, Icebox Cryotherapy and Morelia Gourmet Paletas.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Officials discuss NC 127 widening project

The NC Hwy. 127 widening project and a proposed “swap” with the City of Hickory were discussed at a meeting with NC Department of Transportation Division 12 Engineer Mark Stafford on Monday, July 25. Alexander County Commissioners Ronnie Reese, Marty Pennell, and Kent Herman were in attendance, along with members of the Alexander County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, and interested citizens.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Officials Say Chemical’s Release In Charlotte Deemed Unlawful

Officials say an environmental cleanup company violated Mecklenburg County’s “objectionable odor rule” when it accidentally released a chemical that caused the smell of rotten eggs to take over Charlotte. Mecklenburg County Air Quality’s (MCAQ) investigation of the odor event on July 14th is still ongoing. MCAQ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Issue causing water leakage near Gastonia church fixed, city says

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia reports the issue that caused a sewage leak near a church has now been fixed, and should be fully resolved in a few weeks. Earlier in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte learned from Faith, Hope, and Love Ministries the leakage was causing issues behind their church. However, the city said the sewer line at the church's property was cleared and there was no leakage from a city-owned line. The city did admit they initially did not know exactly what was causing the leakage.
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt on the pandemic, test scores, funding and more

While students are headed back to the classroom next month, public schools across North Carolina face no shortage of challenges. In March, a report showed fewer than 15% of third graders in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were expected to earn successful reading scores. Another analysis showed middle school students lost over a year’s worth of progress in math during the pandemic in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
101K+
Followers
113K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy