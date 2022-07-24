ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Don’t don't let distractions block you; finish your work

By Pastor Webb Hoggard Columnist
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

One of my “life” verses can be found in Nehemiah Chapter 6. Nehemiah is working diligently on the wall at Jerusalem and trying to keep everyone safe while they work. All the while, he is dealing with multiple people trying to distract and discourage him.

During one of these tests of his resolve, one of his adversaries asks Nehemiah to come to discuss some plans over lunch. The disloyal colleague sounds reasonable and says he will meet him halfway. Nehemiah is not deterred for even a moment, because he knows he hasn’t come to make friends but to build a wall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
838
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy