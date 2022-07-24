Don’t don't let distractions block you; finish your work

One of my “life” verses can be found in Nehemiah Chapter 6. Nehemiah is working diligently on the wall at Jerusalem and trying to keep everyone safe while they work. All the while, he is dealing with multiple people trying to distract and discourage him.

During one of these tests of his resolve, one of his adversaries asks Nehemiah to come to discuss some plans over lunch. The disloyal colleague sounds reasonable and says he will meet him halfway. Nehemiah is not deterred for even a moment, because he knows he hasn’t come to make friends but to build a wall.