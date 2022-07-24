ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event

By Source Staff
 3 days ago
Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital. The new, state-of-the-art facility with industry-leading robotics technology opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.

Attractive opportunities are available for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants to join our team at our brand new facility. This is a rare opportunity to help build and shape the culture of a brand new hospital!

IN-PERSON DATE: Wednesday, July 27, from 4 to 8 PM CST

ADDRESS FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: 310 21st Ave N., Nashville, Tennessee, 37203

Parking garage located off Patterson St., hospital entrance located in the parking garage.

VIRTUAL DATES: JULY 25 – 27, from 9 AM to 12 PM CST

VIRTUAL REGISTRATION LINK: Click here

Search open jobs and apply before the event here.

