What's Happening in South Sound this week

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Sunday, July 24

Music in the Park: The Hook Me Up quartet will perform at the weekly free outdoor concert series at 1 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, in downtown Olympia.

Totally Tubular Tie Dye Mumby Extravaganza: This event will be at Headless Mumby Brewing, 232 Division St. NW, Olympia. Participants will be able to enjoy a beverage of their choosing and tie dye from 1-4 p.m. with all materials provided. Children are welcome and can enjoy non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Register here .

Monday, July 25

Puppet Building: From July 25-28, participants can meet the members of the String and Shadow puppet troupe and learn how to build puppets. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hands on Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Online reservations are required. Tickets are $15.95 for general admission and free with membership.

Tuesday, July 26

Lacey in Tune Children’s Entertainment Series: Brian Waite Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park in Lacey. Admission is free.

Sip and Paint Art Class in Lacey: This Sip and Paint class will be at Top Rung Brewing Company, 8343 Hogum Bay Lane NE, Lacey. All skill levels are welcome and participants will be able to paint a frog in a pond. Participants also will be able to enjoy 10% off of a drink during the event. Tickets are $40. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Halle Smith, 15, along with her 8-year-old Brittany Spaniel, Thor, take part in the workshop session before the competition at the Thurston County 4-H Dog Project’s Fun Youth Fair in 2021 at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey. Overseen by the Thurston County 4-H Council, last year’s activities were a state qualifying event for other competitions because the 2021 Thurston County Fair was canceled. Steve Bloom/sbloom@theolympian.com

Wednesday, July 27

Thurston County Fair: The Thurston County Fair kicks off at the Lacey fairgrounds at 3054 Carpenter Road. Families can enjoy carnival rides, animals, exhibitions, fair food, games, performances, and competitions. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $5 for kids; children under 5 years old are free. The fair runs through Sunday, and opens at 10 a.m. each day.

Flower Show: The annual Thurston County Fair Flower Show returns. Participants in the show will enter their best flowers, vegetables and floral designs for the event. For more information, contact 360-485-5253 or ellendaly@hotmail.com.

Lacey in Tune Concert Series: Platinum Soul will perform at noon at Huntamer Park in Lacey. Admission is free.

Thursday, July 28

Sip and Paint in Olympia: All skill levels are welcome at this 6 p.m. painting class at Rumors Wine Bar, 430 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Participants will be able to enjoy snacks and drinks provided by Rumors Wine Bar and will paint the Olympia skyline. Tickets are $40.

Friday, July 29

I Draw Slow: Ireland’s I Draw Slow will perform at New Traditions Cafe , 300 Fifth Ave SW, Olympia from 7-9 p.m. The group is known for American folk and Irish storytelling. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $18 for students and those with low incomes. For more information, contact 360-705-2819 or newtraditions33@gmail.com .

Lacey in Tune Concert and Movie at Dusk: Country rock group the Nate Botsford Band will perform at 7 p.m. and “Sing 2” will be the movie at dusk at Huntamer Park in Lacey. Grab dinner or snacks before the show at 6 p.m. from Chick-fil-A, County Line wood-fired pizza, Kona Ice of Olympia, Sunshine Scoop, The Old Red Barn Popping Co, Lava Bowlz, and Cinco de Mayo Fruits. Admission is free; food is not.

Saturday, July 30

Oly Cider Fest: Those 21 and older are invited to the Oly Cider Fest at Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey, from 1-8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include six pours and a 5 oz. tasting glass. Dogs are allowed.

Love Thy Neighbor: Earlier this year, the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance introduced a Love Thy Neighbor Month Proclamation to Gov. Jay Inslee. This proclamation addresses and provides ways to eliminate hatred based on race, religion and gender. The Love Thy Neighbor event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Capitol Campus at 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia.

Great Olympia Bike Rodeo: Grab your bike or scooter and join this free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Isthmus Park, 529 Fourth Ave W., Olympia. There will be free bike helmets (while supplies last), bike safety education and bike games. It is sponsored by the Child Care Action Council , Walk N Roll and Safe Kids Thurston County .

Welding Basics: At the Lacey MakerSpace, participants can learn the basics of welding. This course will be an hour and will cover all information necessary for safely use equipment at the MakerSpace. The event is free for MakerSpace members and $20 for others . The class will go from 2-3 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Music in the Park: Bass soloist E Pruitt will wrap up this free concert series with an hourlong performance at 1 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia.

Night Flowers flamenco performance: Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will perform at the McLane Grange Hall, 931 Delphi Road SW, Olympia at 7:30 p.m. with musician Diego Amador Jr. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $38 for VIP seating, $18 for students and $12 for children.

Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

