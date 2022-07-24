ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Appleby waiting on Adayar prep options before big autumn targets

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0tTr_0gqzR0tI00

Charlie Appleby is keen to get a prep run into Adayar before targeting either the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown or the Champion Stakes at Ascot in the autumn.

It was 12 months ago the colt supplemented his Derby victory by landing the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and he has yet to make make it to the racecourse in 2022.

An intended return at Royal Ascot last month failed to come to fruition, while he was subsequently ruled out of the Eclipse at Sandown and a defence of his King George crown.

But the Moulton Paddocks handler has issued an upbeat bulletin on his progress and appears hopeful he will be back in competitive action in the not too distant future.

“He’s in full training and has the spring back in his step,” said Appleby.

“I’m not going to set him a target, but let him tell me when he’s ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUMKi_0gqzR0tI00
Charlie Appleby at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“The great thing is, it’s the Adayar we’ve seen before that we’re seeing at home now.

“In an ideal world I would like to get a prep into him before either the Irish Champion Stakes or the Champion Stakes.

“But most importantly the excitement is back in the camp over this horse like it was earlier in the year.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Platinum Queen rockets into Nunthorpe reckoning

The Platinum Queen could be set to clash with her elders after breaking the five-furlong track record with an astonishing performance in the British EBF Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood. The Richard Fahey-trained daughter of Cotai Glory posted a time of 56.5 seconds under Oisin Orr, bettering...
ANIMALS
newschain

Hewick prevails in dramatic Galway Plate

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was celebrating at Galway on Wednesday evening when Hewick survived dramatic late interference from a loose horse to hold on and land the feature Tote Galway Plate. In an incident-packed renewal of the week’s big chasing contest, the Jordan Gainford-ridden winner was always close to...
WORLD
newschain

Brilliant Baaeed stays unbeaten with dominant Sussex display

Baaeed produced a devastating turn of foot under Jim Crowley to take his unbeaten record to nine races in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Japanese raider Bathrat Leon set a sensible pace in the mile showpiece, with the William Haggas-trained Baaeed patiently ridden towards the back of the seven-strong field.
ANIMALS
newschain

Santa Rossa has weighty burden to overcome at Galway

Dermot McLoughlin is under no illusions about the task facing his star mare Santa Rossa in the Guinness Galway Hurdle on Thursday. The eight-year-old confirmed herself a major contender for the €270,000 contest when running out an impressive winner of the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last month – a race Aramon used as a stepping-stone to Galway Hurdle glory two years ago.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
newschain

Oscula shows grit and class in equal measure to take Oak Tree prize

Connections heaped praise on Oscula as she again showed her grit when justifying favouritism in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood. William Buick’s mount – trained by George Boughey for Nick Bradley Racing – was keen early on in the seven-furlong Group Three contest, but from a good draw in stall two the 100-30 chance found plenty of cover behind Soft Whisper, who set the pace from a wide berth.
SPORTS
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse Stakes#The Irish Champion Stakes#The Champion Stakes#Derby#Royal Ascot
newschain

Modern Games heading to Breeders’ Cup after gallant effort

A return to the Breeders’ Cup is top of the agenda for Modern Games after doing a fine job as super-sub in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. The day two feature was due to stage a mouthwatering clash between the brilliant Baaeed, unbeaten in eight previous outings for William Haggas, and Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes hero Coroebus.
ANIMALS
newschain

Doyle and Nashwa seeking more Group One glory

Nashwa is a warm favourite to take a second Group One contest in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday, with co-trainer Thady Gosden confident she will be effective on the South Downs track. The daughter of Frankel did not stay the mile and a half of the Oaks...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Trillium proves jet propelled in Molecomb Stakes

Trillium came with a tremendous burst up the stands side under Pat Dobbs to take the Markel Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. It looked a bold move by trainer Richard Hannon to drop the No Nay Never filly back to five furlongs for the first time on a sharp track for just her third start, yet the 7-1 shot handled both the trip and the step up to Group Three company with aplomb, looking like she had just joined in when producing her finishing kick.
ANIMALS
newschain

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games gets under way in Birmingham later on Thursday. The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by Prince Charles. It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. Over the following...
WORLD
newschain

British man takes a dip to celebrate Lionesses’ win as Swedish family watch on

A British man watching the Lionesses’ semi-final match with his Swedish wife celebrated the win by jumping into a swimming pool. Damion Potter, 47, watched the match with his wife Susanna, three children – Elliot, 18, Zackary, 17, and 14-year-old Maya – and his wife’s extended family in Jonkoping, Sweden – and a bet was made in which the person supporting the losing team had to face a wet punishment.
SPORTS
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
newschain

Sam Hain leads the way as title hopefuls Surrey are frustrated

Warwickshire fought back to hold up Surrey’s LV= Insurance County Championship title push at the Kia Oval. Sam Hain’s unbeaten 87 in an unbroken stand of 127 with Will Rhodes enabled the Bears to reach a second innings 270 for four. Warwickshire captain Rhodes was undefeated on 72...
SPORTS
newschain

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours. Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy