Farmington, NM

Cities with the most expensive homes in Farmington metro area

By Stacker
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Stacker) – Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of...

www.krqe.com

Farmington Local News

First “I Heart Mac & Cheese” Opens in New Mexico

After being sold on the idea in Florida, a Farmington couple has opened the first I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant in New Mexico. Operating in the fast-casual segment of the restaurant business, it’s the first of three they plan to open – one in Rio Rancho and another in Albuquerque. By Donna K. Hewett. This story is sponsored by SunRay Park and Casino and The Big Idea Makerspace
FARMINGTON, NM
durangodowntown.com

Jon Pomeroy custom designed Southwest style home with 360 degree views

If you are looking for privacy and spectacular views don’t miss this stunning architectural masterpiece. Jon Pomeroy custom designed this contemporary Southwest style home with gorgeous 360 degree views on 39 acres. This 5,175 SF 4BR/3.5BA home is flooded with light, elegant yet earthy and comfortable. Sandstone flooring is featured in all main living spaces. A very impressive floor to ceiling Anasazi stone wood-burning fireplace graces the entry and great room. With floor to ceiling windows on 3 sides the great room offers unsurpassed views and is a wonderful place to relax with family and friends and watch the changing Colorado skies. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large granite bar for entertaining and casual dining. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining room for more festive occasions. The main level also features a cozy den that could be used as a media room or office, with numerous windows framing the beautiful southern views. 2 generous guest rooms with a lovely Jack and Jill bath round out the main level. Up the gorgeous sandstone staircase are 2 very beautifully designed master suites each with unique views, luxurious baths and their own private patios. An elevator connects these floors with ease. Outside relax on the expansive covered patio and enjoy the magnificent views of the La Plata Mountains, Twin Buttes and peaks beyond. Peace and privacy abound as you watch the stars from the hot tub. The pristine property is protected by a conservation easement that allows for a guest house and well placed agricultural buildings. The location and topography provides for great privacy/security and is only 20 minutes from historic downtown Durango. Call today to see this fantastic property.
DURANGO, CO
pagosasprings.com

La Plata and Archuleta counties in Community Level ‘Medium’

Archuleta County cases: 3,137 (+30) La Plata County cases: 14,244 (+167) Archuleta County non-resident cases: 340 (+8) La Plata County non-resident cases:1,509 (+15) Archuleta County active outbreaks: 1 (+1) La Plata County active outbreaks: 4 (+1) Archuleta County 1-week incidence rate: 194.5/100K. La Plata County 1-week incidence rate: 188.7/100K. Archuleta...
fpdblog.com

Farmington man charged with murder following a shooting that happened over the weekend￼

FARMINGTON, N.M. – A Farmington man has been charged with murder following a shooting that took place on Saturday. Farmington police responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of East Main Street and Plaza Center around 6:23 p.m. The reporting party informed officers that the shooting suspect got into a blue Ford Ranger and drove east.
pagosasprings.com

No afternoon fishing…PERIOD!

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising above 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the Dolores River below McPhee Reservoir and the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs. Temperatures in these...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Three arraigned for assault in Shiprock

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A grand jury has arraigned 34-year-old Raynorma Rae Billy on charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm. A grand jury indicted Billy along with co-defendants Raydell Billy and Alvin White. According to a criminal complaint, Raynorma allegedly […]
SHIPROCK, NM

