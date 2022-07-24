Cities with the most expensive homes in Farmington metro area

If you are looking for privacy and spectacular views don’t miss this stunning architectural masterpiece. Jon Pomeroy custom designed this contemporary Southwest style home with gorgeous 360 degree views on 39 acres. This 5,175 SF 4BR/3.5BA home is flooded with light, elegant yet earthy and comfortable. Sandstone flooring is featured in all main living spaces. A very impressive floor to ceiling Anasazi stone wood-burning fireplace graces the entry and great room. With floor to ceiling windows on 3 sides the great room offers unsurpassed views and is a wonderful place to relax with family and friends and watch the changing Colorado skies. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large granite bar for entertaining and casual dining. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining room for more festive occasions. The main level also features a cozy den that could be used as a media room or office, with numerous windows framing the beautiful southern views. 2 generous guest rooms with a lovely Jack and Jill bath round out the main level. Up the gorgeous sandstone staircase are 2 very beautifully designed master suites each with unique views, luxurious baths and their own private patios. An elevator connects these floors with ease. Outside relax on the expansive covered patio and enjoy the magnificent views of the La Plata Mountains, Twin Buttes and peaks beyond. Peace and privacy abound as you watch the stars from the hot tub. The pristine property is protected by a conservation easement that allows for a guest house and well placed agricultural buildings. The location and topography provides for great privacy/security and is only 20 minutes from historic downtown Durango. Call today to see this fantastic property.

DURANGO, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO