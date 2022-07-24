ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia ends fiscal year with $2 billion surplus

theriver953.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Glenn Youngkin announced Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus. This is a 16.3% rise on...

theriver953.com

Comments / 50

Spade ♠️
3d ago

Good, let's get rid of personal property taxes and vehicle safety inspections, which is a scam in of itself.

Reply(14)
28
Ash Ma
3d ago

Thanks to Ralph Northern, Now all working people employed before within the last ninety days to six months should receiving a refund check soon.

Reply(6)
10
Jerry Cutter
3d ago

Would like to see an increase in teacher salaries. (Not an educator, just like seeing the right thing done.)

Reply(3)
12
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy