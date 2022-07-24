ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sunday Puzzle: Postmarked, T-N

By Will Shortz
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air challenge: Every answer today is a compound word or familiar two-word phrase with the initials T-N, as in the postal abbreviation for Tennessee. Ex. How a company or commercial product is known --> TRADE NAME. 1. Thirty minus one. 2. Bit of info on a business card. 3....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Actor Paul Sorvino, star of 'Goodfellas,' and 'Law & Order,' dies at 83

This morning, people are remembering actor Paul Sorvino. He died yesterday at 83 years old. Sorvino was featured in an array of movies and TV shows - Warren Beatty's "Reds," Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet," and several episodes of "Law & Order." But he was best known for his role as Paulie in the 1990 Martin Scorsese movie "Goodfellas." You remember that one scene where they're in prison making dinner? Sorvino's character slices up garlic using a razor blade. NPR's Andrew Limbong has this appreciation.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
NPR

Happy Birthday: Legendary TV producer Norman Lear turns 100

SHERMAN HEMSLEY: (As George Jefferson) See, that's the trouble with you people. You always think... CARROLL O'CONNOR: (As Archie Bunker) Hold it, hold it, hold it. Who are you calling you people? You people are you people. FADEL: Those shows all came from the mind of legendary producer Norman Lear.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

The Choco Taco is dead, but it will never be forgotten

If you love a good Choco Taco, we've got some bad news. The quirky ice cream treat is being discontinued. You might still be able to get one from the remaining supplies in stores or from your local ice cream truck, but once they're gone, don't expect them to come back.
RESTAURANTS
NPR

A walrus nicknamed Freya is causing chaos during her naps in northern Europe

Freya was most recently seen in Norway lounging on boats and sunbathing. At 1,300 pounds, that's a little too much heft for some boats. She's caused several to sink. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Walruses can sleep up to 20 hours a day. A walrus named Freya is causing chaos during her naps in northern Europe. Freya was most recently seen in Norway lounging on boats and sunbathing. The problem is she's 1,300 pounds, and that's a little too much heft for some boats. She's caused several to sink, but despite the damage, she has a lot of fans. Norwegian officials say not to crowd her, though. Freya is stressed by people and needs peace and quiet. I understand. It's MORNING EDITION.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Cbs#Republican#Democratic
NPR

Fossil shows fish evolved to walk on land — then went back to the water

After an ancient fish developed legs, its newly discovered descendent Qikiqtania wakei went back to swimming in open water. You may have come across a meme showing an ancient fish known as a Tiktaalik. It shows illustrations of a green, eel-like, ancient fish. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Scientists say, around 375...
WILDLIFE
NPR

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is starting a new chapter as a comic book star

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Stevie Nicks has had a storied career as a rock star. Now she's starting a new chapter as a comic book star. You can see the singer's animated story come to life in a 22-page book. It's called "Female Force: Stevie Nicks." Rumors are she's being reimagined in her signature witchy style and long blond hair. It looks like something you might have seen in your dreams. Personally, I can't wait.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

A brain injury cut short Briana Scurry's soccer career. It didn't end her story

(SOUNDBITE OF SONNY ROLLINS' "TOOT, TOOT, TOOTSIE") This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. My guest, Briana Scurry, is one of the most celebrated players and one of the top goalkeepers in the history of women's soccer in the U.S. She won a World Cup in 1999 and two Olympic gold medals. The first was in 1996, which was the first time women's soccer teams competed in the Olympics. She's the only African American woman in the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame. A photo of her hangs in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. And she's pretty sure she's the only Black, lesbian goalkeeper who has been on the cover of a Wheaties box.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy