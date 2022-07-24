ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Melanie Rauscher, ‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant, Dead at 35

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njl0T_0gqzPhda00

Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher has died at the age of 35. Though an official cause of death has yet to be released, police have determined the young contestant died under suspicious circumstances.

According to officials, Melanie Rauscher was dog sitting at a home in Prescott, Arizona, while the owners were on vacation. On July 17, the homeowners returned to find Melanie, who appeared on two seasons of the hit survival show Naked and Afraid, dead on the bed in the guest room.

Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, revealed that several cans of compressed air (used for dusting electronics) were found near the body. Compressed air is a toxic substance. If directly inhaled, it can cause permanent brain damage and other neurological deficits.

It’s unclear, however, if Melanie consumed the contents of the cans. Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, nor did they find a suicide note or drug paraphernalia.

The Naked and Afraid contestant’s cause of death is currently under investigation by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner.

Fellow ‘Naked and Afraid’ Contestant, Fans Mourn the Death of Melanie Rauscher

Following the news of her death, friends and fans took to social media to mourn the loss. Melanie Rauscher’s Naked and Afraid castmate and close friend, Jeremy McCaa, posted a picture of himself and Melanie to his social media, captioning the image “Swamp Queen and I.”

Fans took to the comments to send their condolences to the late contestant’s devastated friend. “So sad to hear this news. The friendship between you two was inspiring! I hope you both find peace,” one fan wrote. “My favorite NAA couple/partners. I know you’ll see your Mel again, Jeremy McCaa. Now instead of being your jungle wife, she’ll be your guardian angel looking after you,” another said.

Jeremy McCaa and Melanie Rauscher first met in 2017, when they were paired together for the Naked and Afraid – “Curse of the Swamp”. During their time together on the survival show, the two battled gators, snakes, and swarms of mosquitos in the swamps of the Louisiana bayou.

Melanie became Jeremy’s partner when his initial castmate abandoned the challenge just a few days in. “The production crew told me he was also resting in his hotel room, so when I found out he was alone out there, I was a little pissed,” Melanie explained to a Naked and Afraid fan site.

“I honestly don’t think 21 days out there, alone, is possible,” she continued. “I am just glad that he was able to stick it out until I got there! My hat’s off to him because I can’t understand how he even did a single night alone!”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Entertainment
E! News

ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed. The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naked And Afraid#Police#Brain Damage
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Nolan Neal, ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star, Dead at 41

America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41, as confirmed by his cousin, Dylan Seals. Though the official cause of death has yet to be determined, it was reported that the young musician was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Neal has also been open in the past about his battle with addiction.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

515K+
Followers
55K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy