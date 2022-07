Providing a lasting solution to the trash problem under the gazebo. A well-reputed trash pick-up company, Eco Clean Marine, has recently bought and donated a trash can to The Original Oyster House in Gulf Shores, Alabama. As a local nonprofit concerned with improving environmental standards, the company noticed an increasing trash problem under the gazebo that needed to be sorted out to avoid environmental hazards. On seeing the problem, Eco Clean Marine took a highly proactive approach to curb the situation by providing a trashcan and having it artistically designed with recycled art by a local artist to encourage waste dumping appropriately.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO