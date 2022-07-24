This longtime Gig Harbor market was in danger of closing. Locals rallied to help

Patterson’s Farm Market at the corner of Olympic Drive and 55th Street has been in Gig Harbor for 42 years.

This family-run market is known for its fall pumpkin patch, Christmas tree lot, and Mother’s Day flower baskets.

Leigh Yuhasz, a 35-year customer of Patterson’s, discovered the market was experiencing financial strain, resulting in it staying closed for almost two years.

This year there weren’t any Mother’s Day flowers or June strawberries, but the market was able to open for business July 2, according to Hailey Patterson, daughter of the owners.

Yuhasz created a GoFundMe campaign for the family and the market July 13.

According to the GoFundMe page, Yuhasz learned an “international supplier had cashed their deposit check and ran, leaving them no inventory nor profits. Insurance did not cover international vendors. After drained savings, not qualifying for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and loss of Mother’s Day sales, they are in a precarious position of losing the business they have spent a lifetime building.”

An exterior view of Patterson’s Farm Market in Gig Harbor, Wash. on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cheyenne Boone cboone@thenewstribune.com

Yuhasz told The Gateway July 15 that she wasn’t certain they’d be able to hit the fundraising goal of $8,000. At that time the fundraising balance was at about $1,000.

By July 18, the fundraiser had exceeded the $8,000 goal with donations from the community. As of July 22, the fundraising balance was at $10,286.

Once the original goal was hit, Yuhasz wrote, in part, on the fundraising page:

“You did it, you helped hit the original goal! A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone. The Patterson family is bursting with gratitude … and finally feeling hopeful. Your generous support has exceeded what I imagined would be accomplished. Patterson’s need goes beyond the stolen funds, it is much greater, they are not out of the woods. If we keep this fundraiser alive, an additional $6,000 will go to pay off back debt and a deposit on pumpkins for their famous Pumpkin Patch ensuring their next season.”

Asked about the campaign, Patterson told The Gateway: “We are beyond words. We are more than grateful for the support and incredible encouragement we have received from the community.”