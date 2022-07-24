ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

On the ‘back end of this pandemic,’ here’s who is keeping Whatcom’s hospital busy

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FnkT_0gqzOHLf00

The BA.5 variant of COVID-19 has yet not hit Whatcom County as hard as other parts of the country, but St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham is still asking for help from area residents.

“We’re certainly seeing far fewer numbers than the omicron surge and the delta surge from the hospital standpoint,” PeaceHealth Northwest Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald. “We’re still seeing a few number of cases in the hospital that have COVID, but it’s largely patients that are admitted for other reasons. There are people being admitted for COVID, of course, but a larger proportion are patients who are admitted for other problems that have COVID.”

In a news release sent out this week, the hospital again asked patients to utilize the hospital’s emergency department only for the most emergent or life-threatening conditions, while asking patients seeking care for non-emergent conditions to visit their primary care physicians or an urgent care center before going to the hospital.

“Our caregivers work tirelessly to provide quality care to all patients who come through our doors, but there are times when our emergency department isn’t the best option,” Karlapudi said in the release. “Freeing up space and keeping wait times down in the ED lets us do what we do best: quickly and skillfully taking care of acute medical emergencies.”

Karlapudi told The Herald that the hospital has seen “historically high” patient volumes in recent weeks, but COVID is not the direct cause for that increase. Instead, Karlapudi said the hospital is seeing more patients who have not properly cared for chronic diseases due to COVID-19 and patients with new diagnoses of cancer or other chronic diseases from the past two-plus years.

“I think my worry, from a COVID perspective, definitely has improved,” Karlapudi said. “But we have seen an increasing number of cases because of other reasons from COVID, and that is a bit concerning.”

As of Wednesday, the hospital reported it was treating 18 patients for COVID symptoms. Over the past week, that daily snapshot has averaged 12.9 patients, which represents 5.1% of the hospital’s 252 inpatient beds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8DSy_0gqzOHLf00
PeaceHealth Northwest Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi said in July 2022 that the hospital has seen “historically high” patient volumes in recent weeks with patients who have not properly cared for chronic diseases due to COVID-19 and patients with new diagnoses of cancer or other chronic diseases from the past two-plus years. PeaceHealth Northwest/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

To lessen the impact on the hospital, Karlapudi still is recommending the entire community take steps to limit the chances they are exposed to COVID.

“The most important thing to remember is this is still a virus that spreads between people, and it can still be controlled by washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance,” Karlapudi told The Herald.

He added that it is important for everyone who had not yet started an initial vaccination sequence to do so, and those who are eligible for boosters to make sure they are up to date. As of Wednesday, July 20, the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard reported that 69.6%% of all Whatcom County residents had completed an initial COVID-19 vaccine regimen, and 60.3% who were eligible had received a booster.

“I would say vaccines are still lifesavers,” Karlapudi said. “They are protecting us from becoming severely sick and getting hospitalized or dying. People who have not gotten their vaccine and not gotten their boosters, please get it.”

Additionally, for any residents who do test positive for COVID, Karlapudi strongly recommends they talk to their primary care physician to see if the treatment drug Paxlovid is an option.

“Paxlovid is really helping people who have risk factors for severe disease who become infected,” Karlapudi said. “There is no shortage of the drug. The biggest challenge seems to be people becoming infected and thinking that it is mild and that it will go away and not contacting their primary care provider. Please, if you test positive for COVID, talk to doctor about it. It is having a positive impact on how severe the disease becomes in people who take it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kgr17_0gqzOHLf00
Dr. Raj Deol talks with a nurse in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, in March 2021. At the time, a COVID-19 surge was keeping the hospital extremely busy. PeaceHealth Northwest Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi said in July 2022 that the hospital has seen “historically high” patient volumes in recent weeks with patients who have not properly cared for chronic diseases due to COVID-19 and patients with new diagnoses of cancer or other chronic diseases from the past two-plus years. Peace Health/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

During the pandemic, the state dashboard has reported 44,227 total cases resulting in 1,765 hospitalizations and 312 deaths in Whatcom County through Wednesday.

“I am hopeful that we are at the back end of this pandemic and we are looking in the past, and I’m really hopeful and positive about that,” Karlapudi told The Herald. “But we know about 100 years ago when the flu had its pandemic, it has continued to evolve and change, and it’s still with us. We should anticipate that coronavirus is going to evolve, it’s going to change.

“How predominantly it will stay with us — we’re still not sure. But that does not mean we are completely helpless against the virus. There are still a lot of things we can control.”

Comments / 3

Related
KOMO News

New Everett firefighter learns she has cancer two weeks after job offer

EVERETT, Wash. — Gina Anderson had finally accomplished her dreams when two separate fire departments offered her a job recently. Two weeks later, she found out she had cancer. The Everett Fire Department (EFD) said it interviewed Anderson and more than 30 others two months ago before offering her.
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Health
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Western Front

3 candidates compete to represent 42nd district

As the long-awaited state primaries approach, campaigning continues in the three-way race for the 42nd representative district position 1 seat. The 42nd district, which comprises all of Whatcom County save South Bellingham and its Eastern periphery, has historically been hotly contested between Republicans and Democrats. Representative Alicia Rule, has been...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Some Whatcom County post offices face challenges, mail recipients seek delivery solutions

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — While service level problems including delivery delays is not exclusive the Ferndale Post Office (PO), it and its customers appear to currently be suffering the most as delivery customers find themselves without delivery service for days and are waiting an hour or more to pick up the mail and packages that would have been delivered.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Medical Emergencies#Pandemic#Emergency Department#Diagnoses#Medical Services#General Health#Whatcom#The Bellingham Herald#Ed
cascadiadaily.com

What’s the Deal With: That ‘rock’ in Bellingham Bay?

If you’ve meandered down the boardwalk between Bellingham’s Boulevard Park and Fairhaven, you may have seen a “rock” jutting out of the water close to shore, topped by a sculpture entitled “Grace.” (More on that later.) But it’s no granite or sandstone or shale...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Smokey Point rest area on I-5 closed due to issues with homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Homeless campers led to the closure of a popular rest area on I-5 and now a plan is being drawn up to keep the facility from being overrun again. The Smokey Point rest area in Arlington has been shut-down since July 18 so WSDOT can work with Washington State Patrol to keep people from staying beyond posted parking limits.
ARLINGTON, WA
cascadiadaily.com

No pollution threat from beached sailboat near Waypoint Park

There is no pollution threat from a sailboat that is beached in the Whatcom Creek Waterway near Waypoint Park, Department of Ecology (DOE) spokesperson Ty Keltner told Cascadia Daily News Tuesday morning. The 36-foot sailboat grounded in the waterway, and as the tide came in, an oil sheen was spotted...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am today, Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish County Schools: How the pandemic affected student achievement

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, July 25, 2022 – The first round of test scores since the pandemic is in for Snohomish County schools. Almost entirely across the board, fewer students met standards for English, Math, and Science, indicating how the last two years have affected public education. However, this decrease in the number of students that met standards is not unique to the County but is also a state and national issue.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
132
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy